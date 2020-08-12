BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Euro zone industry output rebound disappoints for second straight month

Euro zone industry output rebound disappoints for second straight month

Euro zone industrial production rose in June, official data showed on Wednesday, but the rebound after coronavirusinduced record drops in March and April was below expectations for a second straight month and slowed from May.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
BRUSSELS Euro zone industrial production rose in June, official data showed on Wednesday, but the rebound after coronavirus-induced record drops in March and April was below expectations for a second straight month and slowed from May.

The manufacturing output increase was driven by a surge in production of durable goods, such as cars or fridges, in what could be seen as a positive sign of consumer confidence as COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the region.

However, the month-on-month increase was lower than economists had forecast. It slowed from May, and production remained largely below pre-crisis levels.

Manufacturing output in the 19-country currency bloc rose by 9.1% in June from May, the European Union statistics office Eurostat said, after it had increased by 12.3% in May on the month.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a 10.0% rise in June month-on-month. The May reading had also disappointed economists who had been expecting a 15% rise as factories reopened after lockdowns were softened [nL5N2EL22Q].

Eurostat also slightly revised downward from 12.4% its previous estimate of industrial output in May.

In a clearer sign that the bloc’s manufacturing sector is still far from having recovered, output tumbled by 12.3% in June on the year, more than market expectations of a 11.5% fall.

The year-on-year drop was less pronounced than in May and April, confirming a gradual rebound. All countries for which data were available posted an annual drop, with the exception of Ireland where industrial output grew by 4.5% in June compared to a year earlier.

Month-on-month, production of durable goods rose by 20.2%, the highest increase among segments assessed by Eurostat.

Output of capital goods also went up significantly, by 14.2%, in what could show stronger appetite for investments among factory managers.

Production of energy went up by only 2.6%, while output of non-durable consumer goods, such a clothing or canned food, rose by 4.8% on the month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 12, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
