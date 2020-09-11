European Commission To Choose More Ambitious 2030 Climate Goal – Document

BRUSSELS: The European Commission will propose that the European Union sets a 2030 target to cut its net greenhouse gas emissions by “at least 55%” against 1990 levels, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The EU’s current target is a 40% cut in emissions by 2030.

The document, which is subject to change before publication, says that the Commission will propose a target for the EU’s “net” emissions in 2030 to be at least 55% below 1990 levels.

A “net” emissions target could be achieved both by cutting greenhouse gas output from sectors like industry and power generation, and ramping up the use of forests or carbon capture technologies to remove emissions from the atmosphere.

The Commission said it did not comment on leaked documents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor