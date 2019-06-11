English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
European Union Blocks Tata Steel's Merger With Thyssenkrupp
The aim of the merger had been to create the second largest European steel company behind multinational giant ArcelorMittal and to join forces in the face of the surge of Chinese steel.
A European flag flutters near a red-white pole, marking the new geographical centre of the European Union in case of Brexit in Gadheim, Germany. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
The EU's powerful anti-trust authority on Tuesday blocked the merger of German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp with Indian steel giant Tata, an expected veto that kills the deal.
"We prohibited the merger to avoid serious harm to European industrial customers and consumers," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The aim of the merger had been to create the second largest European steel company behind multinational giant ArcelorMittal and to join forces in the face of the surge of Chinese steel.
The companies last month abandoned the merger on expectations that the EU would refuse the deal, with Thyssenkrupp announcing it would slash 6,000 jobs as a result, mainly in Germany.
The commission, the EU's executive arm, criticised the merger, which "would have reduced competition and increased prices for different types of steel," a statement said.
Proposed solutions "did not offer adequate remedies to address these concerns," it said.
Having shelved the plans and ruled out offering more concessions to Brussels in order to get a green light, Thyssenkrupp said it was now aiming for a stock market listing of its elevators business as part of a massive restructuring.
The failed tie-up contributed to dismal results posted by Thyssenkrupp last month, with a net loss of 86 million euros ($96 million).
The plunge into loss-making at the start of the year contrasted with a 250-million-euro profit in early 2018, reflecting the difficult context for global steel companies.
The European steel industry has been hit by a wave of problems, including overcapacity, cheap Asian imports and punishing US tariffs.
"We prohibited the merger to avoid serious harm to European industrial customers and consumers," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The aim of the merger had been to create the second largest European steel company behind multinational giant ArcelorMittal and to join forces in the face of the surge of Chinese steel.
The companies last month abandoned the merger on expectations that the EU would refuse the deal, with Thyssenkrupp announcing it would slash 6,000 jobs as a result, mainly in Germany.
The commission, the EU's executive arm, criticised the merger, which "would have reduced competition and increased prices for different types of steel," a statement said.
Proposed solutions "did not offer adequate remedies to address these concerns," it said.
Having shelved the plans and ruled out offering more concessions to Brussels in order to get a green light, Thyssenkrupp said it was now aiming for a stock market listing of its elevators business as part of a massive restructuring.
The failed tie-up contributed to dismal results posted by Thyssenkrupp last month, with a net loss of 86 million euros ($96 million).
The plunge into loss-making at the start of the year contrasted with a 250-million-euro profit in early 2018, reflecting the difficult context for global steel companies.
The European steel industry has been hit by a wave of problems, including overcapacity, cheap Asian imports and punishing US tariffs.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|674.55
|-8.02
|Yes Bank
|139.55
|2.69
|Reliance
|1,329.15
|0.76
|TCS
|2,252.80
|0.95
|PC Jeweller
|61.40
|10.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|674.65
|-7.97
|HDFC Bank
|2,449.35
|0.28
|Yes Bank
|139.30
|2.50
|PC Jeweller
|62.00
|10.32
|HCL Tech
|1,107.45
|1.43
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|346.20
|3.24
|ONGC
|169.25
|2.79
|Tata Motors
|170.75
|2.74
|Yes Bank
|139.55
|2.69
|Vedanta
|169.35
|2.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|170.65
|2.71
|ONGC
|169.00
|2.58
|Yes Bank
|139.30
|2.50
|IndusInd Bank
|1,587.25
|2.39
|Vedanta
|169.25
|2.30
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|674.55
|-8.02
|Sun Pharma
|389.95
|-3.01
|M&M
|636.85
|-1.56
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,605.85
|-0.89
|Tech Mahindra
|762.10
|-0.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|389.80
|-3.00
|M&M
|638.20
|-1.38
|Larsen
|1,524.70
|-0.49
|Coal India
|258.75
|-0.48
|HUL
|1,841.75
|-0.41
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for UFC Fight, Twitter Loves the Move
- Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
- May Your Next Phase be As Smashing with Hazel, Says Kim Sharma on Yuvraj's Retirement
- PUBG Mobile: Update 0.13.0 With Team Deathmatch Arriving on June 12
- India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results