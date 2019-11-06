Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Even God Can't Change Numbers of This Company, Says Infosys Chief Nilekani Amid Impropriety Probe

In October, Infosys had informed the stock exchanges of having received anonymous whistleblowers' complaints alleging certain unethical practices by the top management.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Even God Can't Change Numbers of This Company, Says Infosys Chief Nilekani Amid Impropriety Probe
File photo of Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Asserting that the company operates with the highest integrity, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Wednesday said "even God can't change the numbers of this company".

"Infosys has very strong processes, even God can't change the numbers of this company...We have an outstanding finance team people of highest integrity and they are feeling insulted by these allegations ... But I don't want to bias the investigation," Nilekani said at the company's analyst meet in Bengaluru.

He added that he will wait for the investigation report to come in.

Nilekani said it was "business as usual" for the company in spite of the latest "distraction".

"Customers are extremely supportive... Customers have faith in Infosys... deal flow continues to be as good as ever," Nilekani said adding that the Board is fully supportive of the management team that is driving the company's strategy execution.

In his opening remarks, Nilekani said the investigation process that is currently going on will allow the company to determine the validity of complaints.

"Should an investigation substantiate the allegations of a complaint, the company promptly undertakes remedial steps and makes disclosures if required. Infosys' response to the recent whistleblower allegations adhered to the company policy and past practices, and complied with all applicable laws and regulations," he said.

He emphasised that contrary to reports, the company had acted responsibly in response to the complaints.

In October, Infosys had informed the stock exchanges of having received anonymous whistleblowers' complaints alleging certain unethical practices by the top management.

Nilekani, at that time, had said the whistleblower complaint dated September 20, as well as an undated complaint had been received by one of the board members on September 30.

In the letter, dated September 20, and signed by 'Ethical Employees', it was alleged that CEO Salil Parikh as well as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nilanjan Roy engaged in forced revenue recognition from large contracts not adhering to accounting standards.

The complaints were placed before the audit committee on October 10, and to the company's non-executive board members on October 11, also the day when Infosys announced its second quarter results.

Infosys has roped in an external law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations, and has stated that the outcome of the investigation will be shared with all stakeholders at the relevant time.

The US market regulator SEC has initiated a probe into the matter, while Rosen Law Firm had said it was preparing a class-action suit to recover losses suffered by Infosys investors in the US.

Back home, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had sought additional information from the company while the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) - part of the Corporate Affairs Ministry - as well as the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka, have sought information from Infosys on the matter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,966.05 +48.85 ( +0.41%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,156.10 -9.95
Yes Bank 68.70 0.59
Infosys 712.30 2.33
ICICI Bank 480.70 2.64
Indiabulls Hsg 219.40 -2.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.75 0.59
Bajaj Finance 4,185.90 -1.04
Titan Company 1,156.00 -9.96
Indiabulls Hsg 219.25 -2.79
Siemens 1,686.50 0.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 480.85 2.78
ICICI Bank 480.70 2.64
Infosys 712.30 2.33
HDFC 2,220.60 1.80
IndusInd Bank 1,343.00 1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 480.60 2.64
Infosys 712.30 2.37
HDFC 2,220.30 1.78
IndusInd Bank 1,342.25 1.74
HDFC Bank 1,257.00 1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,156.10 -9.95
Bharti Airtel 371.45 -3.26
ONGC 144.65 -1.16
Maruti Suzuki 7,311.15 -1.05
IOC 135.60 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 371.55 -3.31
Reliance 1,432.10 -1.07
Bajaj Finance 4,185.90 -1.04
ONGC 144.80 -1.03
Maruti Suzuki 7,311.55 -1.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram