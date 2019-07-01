Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Eveready, Jet Airways, DHFL, Reliance Infra Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Eveready Industries shares lost 5% after it said that Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PWC) has expressed its inability to continue as the auditors of the company.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 1, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
Eveready, Jet Airways, DHFL, Reliance Infra Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for Representation.
Loading...

The stock markets started the budget week on a strong note, aided by positive momentum in Asian stocks. At 11:25am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 286.41 points, or 0.73%, to 39,681.05, while the Nifty 50 index rose 78.10, or 0.66%, to 11,866.95. Eveready Industries, Jet Airways, Reliance Home Finance, DHFL were among the key stocks in focus on Monday. Read on to know more:

Eveready Industries: Eveready Industries shares lost 5% after it said that Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PWC) has expressed its inability to continue as the auditors of the company.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways (India) Ltd shares were locked in 5% upper circuit on news that the Hinduja-Etihad consortium is gearing up to bid for the company under the NCLT process.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd shares jumped 4% ahead of the meeting of the company’s lenders on Monday. Lenders are seeking a resolution plan for the Rs 90,000 crore debt due on the firm.

Reliance Infrastructure: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares tumbled 12% after rating agency Brickwork downgraded the company’s bank loan facilities of Rs 1,151 crore to ‘BWR D’ from ‘BWR C’.

Reliance Home Finance: Reliance Home Finance Ltd shares dropped over 7% after Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Co. granted the company additional time to fulfill its principal payment obligations. Reliance Home Finance was only able to make the interest payment on Friday

Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties Ltd shares climbed 6.3% after the company approved its QIP issue. The company will allot 22.6 million equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 928 per share.

Shriram Transport Finance: Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd shares fell 2% despite CARE assigning AA+ rating with stable outlook to company’s proposed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 10,000 crore.

Kalpataru Power: Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd shares gained 5.6% after the company said it has secured new orders worth Rs 975 crore.

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,686.50 +291.86 ( +0.74%)

NIFTY 50

11,865.60 +76.75 ( +0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,268.85 1.26
Indiabulls Hsg 621.95 2.34
TCS 2,239.55 0.55
HDFC Bank 2,485.55 1.71
Zee Entertain 358.35 5.82
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,268.50 1.32
Adani Power 60.25 17.45
BPCL 376.50 -4.16
Yes Bank 109.15 0.41
Maruti Suzuki 6,503.70 -0.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 358.35 5.82
Dr Reddys Labs 2,654.85 4.09
Tata Motors 168.00 3.35
Bajaj Auto 2,911.95 3.00
Eicher Motors 19,625.30 2.54
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 167.85 3.23
Bajaj Auto 2,917.00 3.14
HDFC 2,238.45 2.12
IndusInd Bank 1,433.20 1.64
HDFC Bank 2,485.65 1.60
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 376.20 -4.14
ONGC 161.00 -4.02
IOC 151.65 -2.73
Coal India 249.25 -1.79
HCL Tech 1,049.10 -1.46
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 161.05 -3.99
Coal India 249.15 -1.81
HCL Tech 1,057.10 -0.70
Maruti Suzuki 6,503.70 -0.46
HUL 1,779.40 -0.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

