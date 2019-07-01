Eveready, Jet Airways, DHFL, Reliance Infra Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Eveready Industries shares lost 5% after it said that Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PWC) has expressed its inability to continue as the auditors of the company.
Image for Representation.
The stock markets started the budget week on a strong note, aided by positive momentum in Asian stocks. At 11:25am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 286.41 points, or 0.73%, to 39,681.05, while the Nifty 50 index rose 78.10, or 0.66%, to 11,866.95. Eveready Industries, Jet Airways, Reliance Home Finance, DHFL were among the key stocks in focus on Monday. Read on to know more:
Eveready Industries: Eveready Industries shares lost 5% after it said that Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PWC) has expressed its inability to continue as the auditors of the company.
Jet Airways: Jet Airways (India) Ltd shares were locked in 5% upper circuit on news that the Hinduja-Etihad consortium is gearing up to bid for the company under the NCLT process.
DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd shares jumped 4% ahead of the meeting of the company’s lenders on Monday. Lenders are seeking a resolution plan for the Rs 90,000 crore debt due on the firm.
Reliance Infrastructure: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares tumbled 12% after rating agency Brickwork downgraded the company’s bank loan facilities of Rs 1,151 crore to ‘BWR D’ from ‘BWR C’.
Reliance Home Finance: Reliance Home Finance Ltd shares dropped over 7% after Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Co. granted the company additional time to fulfill its principal payment obligations. Reliance Home Finance was only able to make the interest payment on Friday
Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties Ltd shares climbed 6.3% after the company approved its QIP issue. The company will allot 22.6 million equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 928 per share.
Shriram Transport Finance: Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd shares fell 2% despite CARE assigning AA+ rating with stable outlook to company’s proposed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 10,000 crore.
Kalpataru Power: Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd shares gained 5.6% after the company said it has secured new orders worth Rs 975 crore.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,268.85
|1.26
|Indiabulls Hsg
|621.95
|2.34
|TCS
|2,239.55
|0.55
|HDFC Bank
|2,485.55
|1.71
|Zee Entertain
|358.35
|5.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,268.50
|1.32
|Adani Power
|60.25
|17.45
|BPCL
|376.50
|-4.16
|Yes Bank
|109.15
|0.41
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,503.70
|-0.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|358.35
|5.82
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,654.85
|4.09
|Tata Motors
|168.00
|3.35
|Bajaj Auto
|2,911.95
|3.00
|Eicher Motors
|19,625.30
|2.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|167.85
|3.23
|Bajaj Auto
|2,917.00
|3.14
|HDFC
|2,238.45
|2.12
|IndusInd Bank
|1,433.20
|1.64
|HDFC Bank
|2,485.65
|1.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|376.20
|-4.14
|ONGC
|161.00
|-4.02
|IOC
|151.65
|-2.73
|Coal India
|249.25
|-1.79
|HCL Tech
|1,049.10
|-1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|161.05
|-3.99
|Coal India
|249.15
|-1.81
|HCL Tech
|1,057.10
|-0.70
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,503.70
|-0.46
|HUL
|1,779.40
|-0.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Playboy Muse Rose Romero Makes India Debut With Badshah's Song
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD And HD STBs: Is it Competition, or Challenge from Netflix And Hotstar?
- Former Residence of Maharaja of Jaipur Set to Be Open For Public Soon
- WATCH | You Guys Wanted Rishabh Pant! - Rohit's Hilarious Response Leaves Media in Splits
- India vs England | Chahal Becomes Most Expensive Indian Bowler in World Cup History
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s