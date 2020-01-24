Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Ex-ED of Indian Overseas Bank Appointed CVC Board Member on Bank Frauds

The tenure of A D M Chavali would be up to August 20, 2021, the order issued by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) said.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ex-ED of Indian Overseas Bank Appointed CVC Board Member on Bank Frauds
Logo of Indian Overseas Bank

New Delhi: Former executive director of Indian Overseas Bank A D M Chavali has been inducted into a five-member advisory board for banking and financial frauds created by the CVC to act as the "first-level of examination" in respect of general managers and above rank officers, according to an official order.

The tenure of Chavali would be up to August 20, 2021, the order issued by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) said.

The board, headed by former vigilance commissioner and the then chief of Indian Bank T M Bhasin, has former urban development secretary, Madhusudan Prasad, former director general of the Border Security Force, D K Pathak, and the then managing director and chief executive officer of Andhra Bank, Suresh N Patel as its members.

No action can be initiated against top bankers for involvement in suspected frauds before the advisory panel reconstituted recently by the CVC gives its nod for it. "The advisory board for banking and financial frauds shall function as the first-level of examination, in respect of officials in the rank of GM and above in public sector banks and equivalent thereof in public financial institutions incase of frauds amounting to more than Rs 50 crore, before such organisations initiate action in matters of banking and financial frauds," the probity watchdog said.

The board will also tender advice in respect of these top ranking officers under all relevant laws, including all composite cases, it said.

The move followed a fortnight after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured bankers that honest commercial decisions taken by them will be protected and a distinction would be made between genuine commercial failures and culpability.

All administrative ministries and entities of the government have been asked to ensure that the advice of the board "has been sought, received and made available, in respect of officials in the rank of general managers (GM) and above in public sector banks and equivalent thereof in public financial institutions in case of frauds amounting to more than Rs 50 crore to the investigating agencies", the CVC said.

These probe agencies may take such advice into account while taking consequential action to initiate preliminary enquiry or investigation and follow due procedure under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, it said.

"In case during the course of investigation, the involvement of a public servant employed in public sector banks and public financial institutions above the rank of GM comes to the notice of the investigating agency, they may refer the matter to the board for advice before proceeding further," the order said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.75 4.40
AAVAS Financier 1,932.00 -3.38
Infosys 782.95 -0.20
Alembic Pharma 588.20 -0.31
Reliance 1,521.70 -0.35
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 4,641.05 2.47
Tech Mahindra 787.50 2.43
Larsen 1,359.80 2.03
Axis Bank 737.30 2.01
Kotak Mahindra 1,638.00 1.98
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.90 -2.16
IndusInd Bank 1,316.00 -1.21
Tata Motors 186.45 -1.04
Sun Pharma 447.70 -0.49
TCS 2,184.60 -0.40
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram