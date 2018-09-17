Ex-foreign Secretary S Jaishankar Joins Board of Top US-India Advocacy Group

Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, described as one of the key players in shaping US-India relations, has joined the board of a top American advocacy group.Jaishankar, who is currently president of Global Corporate Affairs for the Tata Group, brings a wealth of experience to his position to the board of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), the group said in an announcement on Monday."I'm looking forward to working with USISPF's Board of Directors to build upon the key relationship between India and the US. The Tata group has been at the forefront of US-India business ties, and USISPF will be an important platform to further develop this relationship," Jaishankar said.Prior to his position as foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018, Jaishankar held prominent roles in the Indian Foreign Service such as High Commissioner to Singapore, Ambassador to China, and Ambassador to the US. He is widely respected for playing a key role in negotiating the Indo-US civilian nuclear agreement."He (Jaishankar) is architect of US-India relationship. For him to come on board sends a very strong message. A message that USISPF is important. But more important is that he wants to stay engaged in the US-India relationship," Mukesh Aghi, USISPF president told PTI."With his experience as Indian Foreign Secretary and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Dr Jaishankar is one of the most profoundly influential individuals for US-India relations, and we are honoured to welcome him to the USISPF board, a powerful group that will undoubtedly make serious strides in partnership and trade growth between the United States and India," Aghi said in a statement."Dr Jaishankar is one of the most impressive and knowledgeable individuals in foreign relations who I have ever encountered," said John Chambers, former CEO and chairman of Cisco and current chairman of USISPF."His previous roles in the Indian Foreign Service and current role with Tata Group make him an invaluable addition to the forum's already powerful board," he said.William Cohen, former US defence secretary and USISPF board member, said that USISPF was founded last year with the objective of promoting a strategic relationship between the US and India, and finding common ground on important issues facing businesses in both countries."Our new board member, Dr Jaishankar, epitomises this mission, as is evident from his distinguished 40-year career in the Indian Foreign Service, and his steadfast leadership in advancing the US-India relationship," he said.Headquartered in Washington, USISPF has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Mumbai and New Delhi.