Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Ex-NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya Recommends Strong Privatisation of PSUs

Panagariya, who served as the first Vice Chairman of the NITI Aayog from January 2015 to August 2017, was responding to a question on what should be the priorities of the government to be formed after the declaration of the election results on May 23.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ex-NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya Recommends Strong Privatisation of PSUs
File photo of Former Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya.
Loading...
Washington: The next Indian government must show strong commitment to fiscal consolidation, consolidate central ministries, go for aggressive privatisation of public sector undertakings and create a new international trade negotiation entity to fast-track the economic growth of the country, eminent Indian- American economist Arvind Panagariya has said.

Panagariya, who served as the first Vice Chairman of the NITI Aayog from January 2015 to August 2017, was responding to a question on what should be the priorities of the government to be formed after the declaration of the election results on May 23.

"Show strong commitment to fiscal consolidation to ensure that private sector is not starved of investment funds," Panagariya told PTI.

Reducing the number of central ministries to 30 is another important thing that the new government would like to do to make it in line with international standards and improve the efficiency of the governance, Panagariya said.

"India has more ministries than almost any other country. Most of the well governed countries have 30 or fewer ministries whereas India has 50 plus, he said.

"Too many ministries lead to multiple agencies with competing interests in nearly every policy issue, slowing down even impeding desirable change. Numerous sectoral ministries (steel textiles, telecom, IT, electronics, chemicals, fertilizers, mines, heavy industries, public enterprises, food processing, and MSME) also become focal points for narrowly defined industry interests," he said.

Recommending privatisation of public sector undertakings of one PSU per week, he said this is feasible since more than two-dozen PSUs already have the Cabinet approval. "Privatise Air India," Panagariya said.

In the first 100 days, Panagariya also called for amending the Banking Regulation Act through an ordinance to allow the Reserve Bank of India to restore its February 12, 2018 circular or equivalent, aimed at putting a lid on the future creation of non-performing assets (NPAs).

"Accelerate cleaning up of NPAs and infuse capital into Public Sector Banks (PSBs) do ensure that healthy credit growth returns," he said.

Strongly advocating continued movement on lateral entry in civil service, the former vice chairman of NITI Aayog sought increased role of Young Professionals in ministries to inject young blood in governance.

"Announce the intention to introduce a sunset clause on centrally-sponsored schemes and central sector schemes and begin an audit towards that objective, he said.

"Create a new entity with charge for negotiating trade agreements and place it in the Prime Minister Office along the lines of the USTR (US Trade Representative)," Panagariya said.

Among the longer-term reforms, Panagariya recommended was reform to labour laws. "Reform of land laws relating acquisition, conversion of land from one use to another, tenancy and rental laws," he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,030.63 -322.04 ( -0.82%)

NIFTY 50

11,725.05 -103.20 ( -0.87%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,341.70 1.19
Indiabulls Hsg 799.50 -1.85
HDFC 2,117.65 -0.23
SBI 337.65 -2.05
Bajaj Finance 3,412.90 0.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,341.00 1.17
SBI 337.70 -2.00
HDFC Bank 2,414.25 -0.77
Indiabulls Hsg 813.10 0.25
Tata Motors 174.90 -7.95
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,674.75 3.30
Bharti Infratel 278.10 3.17
Britannia 2,846.00 1.60
Titan Company 1,247.25 1.27
Reliance 1,341.70 1.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,341.00 1.17
HUL 1,782.80 0.58
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 174.85 -8.05
BPCL 372.50 -4.93
Zee Entertain 348.85 -3.77
IOC 153.30 -2.76
GAIL 336.65 -2.59
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 174.50 -8.16
IndusInd Bank 1,458.90 -2.26
Tata Steel 472.50 -2.20
ICICI Bank 399.50 -2.04
SBI 337.70 -2.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram