English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Except For PNB, no Unauthorised LoUs Issued by PSBs: SBI Official
Different investigating agencies, including CBI and Enforcement Directorate, are probing the fraud, dubbed as the biggest banking scam in the country. Both houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue.
File image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: All public sector banks have verified LoUs issued by them, and there are no other unauthorised authority letters except for those issued by Punjab National Bank, a senior SBI official said here on Thursday. Billionaire jeweller designer Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connivance with certain bank officials allegedly cheated the PNB of Rs 12,968 crore through fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).
Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank has stopped banks from issuing LoUs and Letters of Comfort for trade finance for imports into the country. All the chief technical officers (CTOs) and chief risk officers (CROs) of the PSBs are participating in a workshop here, which is coordinated by SBI on the issues of Operational and Technological Risk Management.
"Each bank has already scanned their LoU/LoC related transactions and have confirmed that all of them are properly assessed, genuine and accounted for except those reported," said M S Sastry, Deputy MD of SBI said in a press briefing.
Further controls have also now have been put in place that included an additional layer of approvals for all outward swift message, integration of SWIFT with CBS (core banking solution) latest by April 30, 2018 besides time restrictions for such transactions that is between 9 am to 8 pm only, he added. The Mumbai branch of Punjab National Bank had issued as many as 1,213 letters of undertaking (LoUs) fraudulently for the group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi since March 2011.
Different investigating agencies, including CBI and Enforcement Directorate, are probing the fraud, dubbed as the biggest banking scam in the country. Both houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue.
Also Watch
Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank has stopped banks from issuing LoUs and Letters of Comfort for trade finance for imports into the country. All the chief technical officers (CTOs) and chief risk officers (CROs) of the PSBs are participating in a workshop here, which is coordinated by SBI on the issues of Operational and Technological Risk Management.
"Each bank has already scanned their LoU/LoC related transactions and have confirmed that all of them are properly assessed, genuine and accounted for except those reported," said M S Sastry, Deputy MD of SBI said in a press briefing.
Further controls have also now have been put in place that included an additional layer of approvals for all outward swift message, integration of SWIFT with CBS (core banking solution) latest by April 30, 2018 besides time restrictions for such transactions that is between 9 am to 8 pm only, he added. The Mumbai branch of Punjab National Bank had issued as many as 1,213 letters of undertaking (LoUs) fraudulently for the group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi since March 2011.
Different investigating agencies, including CBI and Enforcement Directorate, are probing the fraud, dubbed as the biggest banking scam in the country. Both houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IDBI Bank
|78.85
|+5.15
|+6.99
|Reliance
|911.80
|-17.25
|-1.86
|IOC
|192.05
|-5.50
|-2.78
|SBI
|253.70
|-3.35
|-1.30
|Jaiprakash Asso
|19.20
|+2.85
|+17.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indian Hotels
|133.00
|+2.60
|+1.99
|Bajaj Electric
|608.50
|-12.70
|-2.04
|Central Bank
|87.10
|+11.75
|+15.59
|Tata Motors
|353.05
|-1.10
|-0.31
|IDBI Bank
|78.90
|+5.05
|+6.84
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,160.80
|+23.80
|+2.09
|Bajaj Finance
|1,726.25
|+16.15
|+0.94
|M&M
|734.85
|+6.65
|+0.91
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,237.95
|+11.05
|+0.90
|HDFC Bank
|1,880.80
|+16.30
|+0.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,160.95
|+24.35
|+2.14
|HDFC Bank
|1,880.10
|+14.75
|+0.79
|M&M
|733.60
|+4.90
|+0.67
|Coal India
|295.50
|+1.95
|+0.66
|ONGC
|181.50
|+0.90
|+0.50
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|192.05
|-5.50
|-2.78
|Yes Bank
|311.85
|-7.00
|-2.20
|Reliance
|911.80
|-17.25
|-1.86
|GAIL
|450.35
|-7.65
|-1.67
|ICICI Bank
|301.45
|-4.60
|-1.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|312.40
|-6.50
|-2.04
|Reliance
|912.25
|-16.35
|-1.76
|ICICI Bank
|301.45
|-4.90
|-1.60
|HUL
|1,297.40
|-19.45
|-1.48
|Tata Steel
|611.40
|-9.05
|-1.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Air India Twitter Account Hacked; Later Restored
- Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: What Makes Her the Ideal Millennial Icon
- Philander Denies Blaming Smith for Getting Rabada Banned
- Nidahas Trophy, India vs Bangladesh: Team India Report Card
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Mileage