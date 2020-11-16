News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

Exclusive: EU Seeks Moderna COVID Vaccine Deal At Below $25 Per Dose: Source

Exclusive: EU Seeks Moderna COVID Vaccine Deal At Below $25 Per Dose: Source

The European Commission wants to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its COVID19 vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose, an EU official involved in the talks said.

BRUSSELS: The European Commission wants to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose, an EU official involved in the talks said.

Moderna said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial. The EU has been in talks with Moderna for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine at least since July, an internal EU document seen by Reuters shows.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 16, 2020, 21:54 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...