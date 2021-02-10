Exclusive: Teva Pharm In Talks To Co-produce COVID-19 Vaccines, CEO Says

News18 Logo

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is in talks with COVID-19 vaccine makers to co-produce some shots, chief executive Kare Schultz told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We do have some discussions with originators of the original vaccines. We have not come to any conclusion,” Schultz said after the drugmaker issued fourth-quarter financial results.

“In principle, we are positive towards contributing by manufacturing some of those vaccines that either have been approved or are just about to be approved,” he said, declining to elaborate.

Schultz said Teva, the world’s largest generics drugmaker, both approached and was approached by vaccine makers. It declined to name the companies with which it was in discussions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


