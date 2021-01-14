Exclusive: Toyota To Settle U.S. Probe Into Delayed Emissions Defect Reports For $180 Million - Sources

WASHINGTON: Toyota Motor Corp will settle a Justice Department civil probe into its delayed filing of emissions-related defect reports for $180 million, sources briefed on the matter said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan is set to announce the settlement later on Thursday, the sources said, that will include a consent decree. Toyota first disclosed in 2016 it was under investigation for the delayed reports to the Environmental Protection Agency. Toyota and the Justice Department did not immediately comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor