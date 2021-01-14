News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»Exclusive: Toyota To Settle U.S. Probe Into Delayed Emissions Defect Reports For $180 Million - Sources
1-MIN READ

Exclusive: Toyota To Settle U.S. Probe Into Delayed Emissions Defect Reports For $180 Million - Sources

Exclusive: Toyota To Settle U.S. Probe Into Delayed Emissions Defect Reports For $180 Million - Sources

Toyota Motor Corp will settle a Justice Department civil probe into its delayed filing of emissionsrelated defect reports for $180 million, sources briefed on the matter said.

WASHINGTON: Toyota Motor Corp will settle a Justice Department civil probe into its delayed filing of emissions-related defect reports for $180 million, sources briefed on the matter said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan is set to announce the settlement later on Thursday, the sources said, that will include a consent decree. Toyota first disclosed in 2016 it was under investigation for the delayed reports to the Environmental Protection Agency. Toyota and the Justice Department did not immediately comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...