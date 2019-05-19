English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Exit Polls, Election Outcome to Set Tone for Equity Markets
Investors have said that there can be sharp movement in the markets but the exit polls may bring some decisiveness on the table.
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: Equity markets will track election trends this week as the exit polls showed that the ruling NDA is likely to come back to power.
The results of the seven-phase polls will come out Thursday and experts opined that markets have partly discounted exit poll outcome in the last few days.
Most exit polls Sunday forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
Regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have beefed up their surveillance mechanism to check any manipulative activities in the market this week in view of the high-octane election related events lined up.
"Most exit polls have predicted NDA to win the Lok Sabha elections with a good margin. This was partly discounted in the markets over the last few days. The street would like it even more if the BJP on its own gets a majority in the Lok Sabha.
"However, going by the way the exit polls in the last two elections were off the mark from the actual numbers, the markets would get excited but not super excited," said Deepak Jasani, Head, Retail Research.
Investors should also brace for bouts of volatility in view of the high-octane election related events, the analysts said.
Experts are of the opinion that bourses may be indecisive till the final election outcome is known.
"This week there is an event that is able to produce long-term trends in the market and is the factor that sets the tone for wealth creation. The political events like election results usually produce trends that last for years. Hence, it becomes very important for the economy and investors," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.
There can be sharp movement in the markets but the exit polls bring some decisiveness on the table as well, he added.
"This week is going to be the most happening of the year wherein all eyes would be glued to not 'stock quotes' but 'vote quotes'," said Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.
Quarterly earnings would also impact trading as some major companies are scheduled to announce their financial report card this week, including Tata Motors, Canara Bank and Cipla.
Besides, the US-China trade-related issues, crude oil prices, rupee movement and foreign funds trend would influence trading sentiment, they added.
During the last week, the BSE Sensex gained 467.78 points or 1.24 per cent.
On Friday, the 30-share benchmark closed 537.29 points, or 1.44 per cent, higher at 37,930.77. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 150.05 points, or 1.33 per cent, to settle at 11,407.15.
"Indian markets have shown tremendous strength before the long-awaited exit polls, despite the ongoing ambiguity in US-China trade talks," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Senior VP and Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking Limited.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,301.10
|6.14
|Yes Bank
|134.15
|-2.61
|Interglobe Avi
|1,473.75
|0.60
|Reliance
|1,267.40
|0.16
|HDFC Bank
|2,362.10
|2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|134.55
|-2.36
|Bajaj Finance
|3,301.20
|6.09
|Reliance
|1,265.70
|0.13
|Interglobe Avi
|1,474.00
|0.50
|ICICI Bank
|390.30
|2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|372.15
|7.65
|Bajaj Finance
|3,301.10
|6.14
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,992.95
|4.93
|Hero Motocorp
|2,622.55
|4.06
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,706.85
|3.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,301.20
|6.09
|Hero Motocorp
|2,623.50
|4.26
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,707.20
|3.53
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,460.70
|3.31
|Bajaj Auto
|3,041.80
|3.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|134.15
|-2.61
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,745.00
|-2.00
|Vedanta
|160.95
|-1.56
|Hindalco
|191.70
|-1.49
|Infosys
|723.90
|-1.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|134.55
|-2.36
|Vedanta
|160.80
|-1.44
|Infosys
|723.80
|-1.42
|HCL Tech
|1,061.60
|-1.15
|Sun Pharma
|408.00
|-0.74
