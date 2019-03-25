English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Expect Buyer for Jet Airways by May 31, Says SBI Head After Naresh Goyal Exits Board
Consortium of lender led by the SBI has agreed to put in Rs 1,500 crore immediate funding by acquiring 51 per cent stake in the company through issue of Rs 11.4 crore fresh shares.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) Monday said that it expects investors or buyer for the cash-strapped Jet Airways by the end of May and promoter Naresh Goyal has option of increasing his stake in the beleaguered airline to beyond 25 per cent in the future.
Consortium of lender led by the SBI has agreed to put in Rs 1,500 crore immediate funding by acquiring 51 per cent stake in the company through issue of Rs 11.4 crore fresh shares.
As a result, the stake of promoter Naresh Goyal will come down to 25 per cent from 50 per cent, while Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, which had a 24 per cent stake in the carrier, came down to 12 per cent.
Bidding process to be initiated by lenders for sale to new investor(s), the process expected to be completed in June quarter as per the resolution plan.
"June is too late. My expectation is 31st May...market is open for everyone whosoever wants to come in. There will be expression of interest which will be given by April 9 and binding bid by April 30," SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar told CNBC TV18.
"It could be financial investor, it could be airline...including Naresh Goyal himself or Etihad. No body is barred from bidding or taking over the airline as per the rule," he said.
Jet Airways Founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal will step down from the board of the ailing airline following reduction in their stake to 25 per cent as per the resolution plan formulated by SBI-led domestic lenders.
After weeks of speculations and uncertainties over the future course of Jet Airways, which has grounded over 80 planes due to financial woes, approved constitution of an Interim Management Committee to manage and monitor the daily operations and cash flow of the company.
Consortium of lender led by the SBI has agreed to put in Rs 1,500 crore immediate funding by acquiring 51 per cent stake in the company through issue of Rs 11.4 crore fresh shares.
As a result, the stake of promoter Naresh Goyal will come down to 25 per cent from 50 per cent, while Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, which had a 24 per cent stake in the carrier, came down to 12 per cent.
Bidding process to be initiated by lenders for sale to new investor(s), the process expected to be completed in June quarter as per the resolution plan.
"June is too late. My expectation is 31st May...market is open for everyone whosoever wants to come in. There will be expression of interest which will be given by April 9 and binding bid by April 30," SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar told CNBC TV18.
"It could be financial investor, it could be airline...including Naresh Goyal himself or Etihad. No body is barred from bidding or taking over the airline as per the rule," he said.
Jet Airways Founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal will step down from the board of the ailing airline following reduction in their stake to 25 per cent as per the resolution plan formulated by SBI-led domestic lenders.
After weeks of speculations and uncertainties over the future course of Jet Airways, which has grounded over 80 planes due to financial woes, approved constitution of an Interim Management Committee to manage and monitor the daily operations and cash flow of the company.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|254.10
|12.41
|Reliance
|1,324.45
|-1.29
|REC
|155.40
|10.25
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,522.60
|-0.46
|HDFC
|1,945.65
|-1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|735.80
|-0.86
|HDFC
|1,945.75
|-1.95
|HDFC Bank
|2,278.15
|0.15
|TCS
|1,986.90
|-0.89
|Oberoi Realty
|511.80
|-0.76
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|164.35
|4.65
|ONGC
|158.65
|4.14
|Coal India
|237.20
|2.26
|HPCL
|274.25
|2.20
|Power Grid Corp
|202.00
|1.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|158.50
|3.90
|Coal India
|236.80
|2.09
|Power Grid Corp
|201.60
|1.56
|NTPC
|135.65
|1.19
|Bajaj Finance
|2,852.85
|0.56
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|416.45
|-4.23
|Vedanta
|168.25
|-3.25
|Bharti Infratel
|306.60
|-3.01
|JSW Steel
|278.80
|-2.43
|UPL
|912.70
|-2.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|168.25
|-3.28
|Tata Motors
|171.35
|-2.31
|Yes Bank
|247.00
|-2.18
|M&M
|664.30
|-2.11
|ICICI Bank
|383.50
|-2.07
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube No Longer a Competition to Netflix, Amazon; Cancels Expensive Hollywood Shows: Report
- Superstar Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Unveiled, Flown from Singapore to Hyderabad for Fans
- 'Out or Not Out?': ICC Turns Third Umpire to Confused Gully Cricketers in Pakistan
- PM Narendra Modi’s Picture on Air India Boarding Pass Under Criticism on Social Media
- Jawa to Auction Motorcycles to Raise Funds for Armed Forces Ahead of Deliveries
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results