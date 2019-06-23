Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Expert Panel Suggests Ways to Achieve USD 5-trillion Economy Target: Niti Aayog

During the interactive session, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget next month, all participants made a case for "single-minded pursuit" to achieve growth, said sources.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Expert Panel Suggests Ways to Achieve USD 5-trillion Economy Target: Niti Aayog
PM Modi with ministers and industrialists at a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Think tank Niti Aayog on Sunday said that expert panel for macroeconomics and employment came out with suggestions to achieve USD 5-trillion economy target during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi on Saturday had an interaction with economists and industry experts on India's current economic situation. "Expert committee for Macroeconomics & Employment presented their suggestions to PM @narendramodi for achieving the $5 Trillion economy target. Improvement of governance in PSU banks, enhancing growth rate of exports & employment generation were some of the key areas identified," the Aayog said in a tweet.

During the interactive session, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget next month, all participants made a case for "single-minded pursuit" to achieve growth, according to sources.

A release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said that the session organised by Niti Aayog on 'Economic Policy - The Road Ahead' was attended by over 40 economists and sectoral experts.

Further opening of banking and insurance sectors for FDI, speeding up disinvestment process and management of water resources were also among the focus areas of Modi's interaction with economists and industry experts, they added. "During the session, participants shared their views, in five distinct groups, on the economic themes of macro economy and employment, agriculture and water resources, exports, education and health," said the release.

N Chandrasekaran (Chairman, Tata Sons), TV Narendran (Global CEO and MD, Tata Steel), Anil Agarwal (Chairman, Vedanta Resources), Sanjiv Puri (Chairman and MD, ITC), and Vijay Shekhar Sharma (CEO, Paytm) were among the industry leaders who had put forth their views in the meeting.

Among the economists and experts who were present at the meeting were Bimal Jalan (former RBI Governor), Shankar Acharya (former Chief Economic Adviser), Surjit Bhalla (former PMEAC member), Vikram Limay (CEO, NSE), Sonal Varma (Chief Economist, Nomura), Shekhar Shah (DG, NCAER), and Bibek Debroy (Chairman, EAC-PM).

The PMO release had said the Prime Minister thanked all participants for their suggestions and observations on various aspects of the economy. The Saturday meeting was also attended by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State (independent charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjeet Singh.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant and senior government officials were also present. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the full Budget for 2019-20 on July 5 in the Lok Sabha. It will be the first full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,194.49 -407.14 ( -1.03%)

NIFTY 50

11,724.10 -107.65 ( -0.91%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 612.00 2.04
HDFC 2,140.80 -2.66
Reliance 1,279.50 -1.33
Yes Bank 109.60 -4.32
UPL 890.10 2.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sobha 520.30 -7.39
Indiabulls Hsg 612.05 2.02
Jet Airways 72.45 13.20
Yes Bank 109.55 -4.36
Axis Bank 771.95 0.06
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 890.10 2.28
Tech Mahindra 740.45 2.05
Indiabulls Hsg 612.00 2.04
Hindalco 197.65 1.72
SBI 349.40 1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 349.45 1.28
IndusInd Bank 1,448.70 0.92
Vedanta 172.35 0.23
Axis Bank 771.95 0.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.60 -4.32
Maruti Suzuki 6,417.25 -3.02
HDFC 2,140.80 -2.66
Coal India 254.25 -2.34
Hero Motocorp 2,606.00 -2.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.55 -4.36
Maruti Suzuki 6,412.45 -3.39
HDFC 2,140.90 -2.63
Coal India 254.40 -2.27
Hero Motocorp 2,605.50 -2.17
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram