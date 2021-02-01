News18 Logo

News18» News»Business»Expert Views: India Unveils Budget in Wake of Covid-19 Slump, Proposes Doubling Healthcare Spending
1-MIN READ

Expert Views: India Unveils Budget in Wake of Covid-19 Slump, Proposes Doubling Healthcare Spending

The tablet used by Sitharaman replaces the usual papers and files that have always been part of the Union Budget speech. The first glimpse of the tablet came in a red-coloured sleeve with the national emblem on the cover. (Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI)

The tablet used by Sitharaman replaces the usual papers and files that have always been part of the Union Budget speech. The first glimpse of the tablet came in a red-coloured sleeve with the national emblem on the cover. (Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI)

The government will launch a new federal health scheme with an outlay of around 641 billion Indian rupees ($8.80 billion) over the next six years, Sitharaman told parliament kicking off her budget speech.

(Reuters) – Unveiling an annual budget on Monday aimed at reviving an economy that plunged into deepest recorded slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed doubling healthcare spending to 2.2 trillion Indian rupees ($30.20 billion).

The government will launch a new federal health scheme with an outlay of around 641 billion Indian rupees ($8.80 billion) over the next six years, she told parliament kicking off her budget speech.

India, which has the world's second highest coronavirus caseload after the United States, and currently spends about 1% of gross domestic product on health, among the lowest for any major economy.

Here are some reactions from Indian businesses, economists and analysts:

SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI

"The indications are that the government is going to do more to promote growth rather than maintaining fiscal discipline. This is a welcome move as it will have a positive impact on growth. Also, we are seeing a lot of measures on conditions of doing business which was required. The intent for reforms is also strong."


