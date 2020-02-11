Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Exporters' 634 Fraudulent GST Refund Claims Worth Rs 1,912 Crore Detected
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said of this Rs 238.97 crore has been recovered by the Central GST authorities from the entities which claimed the fraudulent refunds.
Representative Image. (PTI)
New Delhi: As many as 634 cases of fraudulent GST refund claim by exporters amounting Rs 1,912 crore has been detected by the central tax authorities between July 2017 to January 2020, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said of this Rs 238.97 crore has been recovered by the Central GST authorities from the entities which claimed the fraudulent refunds.
A total of 35 persons have been arrested by the CGST authorities, he added.
"The Government has taken measures to use data analytics to identify risky taxpayers and verify them before sanction of refunds," Thakur said.
In reply to a separate question, Thakur said to identify fraudulent claims the government has taken measures to apply stringent risk parameters-based checks driven by data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
Also, a standard operating procedure has been prescribed for exporters to mitigate the risk of wrongful Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refund claims.
To curb cases of wrongful claims of input tax credit, a tax officer not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner has been permitted to block the credit available if he has reasons to believe that such credit is ineligible or has been availed fraudulently, he said.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Info Edge
|2,992.95
|-0.62
|Divis Labs
|2,149.40
|2.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|345.00
|6.83
|ICICI Bank
|539.85
|1.11
|Reliance
|1,452.60
|1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|116.80
|2.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,034.10
|2.07
|SBI
|324.35
|1.84
|Power Grid Corp
|189.50
|1.53
|Bajaj Auto
|3,146.30
|1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Nestle
|16,068.80
|-0.61
|Bharti Airtel
|534.45
|-0.75
|M&M
|524.40
|-0.69
|TCS
|2,151.00
|-0.52
|Sun Pharma
|418.40
|-0.42
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harsh Goenka Compares This 'Snoopy' Dog with Neighbours in Hilarious Video, Wins Twitter
- 'Neeche se Dekho': Twitter Trolls Congress after it Wins Zero Seats in Delhi Elections
- Coronavirus And MWC 2020: Vivo Also Declines Barcelona Trip Because of Deadly Virus
- How Kejriwal Steered AAP To Come Back To Power In Delhi | Crux+
- Coronavirus Outbreak Could See China's Smartphone Sales Reduce by 50% in Q1