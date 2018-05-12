English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Exporters Hail Continuance of 4 Per Cent MEIS Beyond June
Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) on Saturday said the decision has come as a major relief to the exporting units that used to take orders six months back normally.
Image for representation only.
Coimbatore: Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) on Saturday hailed the Centre's announcement to continue the four per cent MEIS (Merchandize Export from India Scheme) beyond June 30, saying it will be a major relief to the exporting units that used to take orders six months back normally.
In a statement, TEA president, Raja M Shanmugham said as per earlier public notices from Directorate General Of Foreign Trade (DGFT) the MEIS rate four per cent shall be valid from November 1, 2017 to June 30 2018.
Considering the requisition by TEA, the DGFT has now issued a public notice stating that the four per cent MEIS will be continued beyond June 30, which was a major relief to the exporting units, he said.
"We have been requesting the central government to extend the validity period as the exporting units are struggling to sustain further to reduction of Duty Drawback Rate and Rebate on State Levies (ROSL) after implementation of GST and also delay in getting GST refund," he said.
"It was also emphasised personally for continuance of this lifeline support during the meeting with Ministers, Textile Secretary and other higher officials, Shanmugham pointed out."
Also Watch
In a statement, TEA president, Raja M Shanmugham said as per earlier public notices from Directorate General Of Foreign Trade (DGFT) the MEIS rate four per cent shall be valid from November 1, 2017 to June 30 2018.
Considering the requisition by TEA, the DGFT has now issued a public notice stating that the four per cent MEIS will be continued beyond June 30, which was a major relief to the exporting units, he said.
"We have been requesting the central government to extend the validity period as the exporting units are struggling to sustain further to reduction of Duty Drawback Rate and Rebate on State Levies (ROSL) after implementation of GST and also delay in getting GST refund," he said.
"It was also emphasised personally for continuance of this lifeline support during the meeting with Ministers, Textile Secretary and other higher officials, Shanmugham pointed out."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|200.85
|-8.10
|-3.88
|Bharti Airtel
|386.60
|-25.50
|-6.19
|Asian Paints
|1,286.45
|+68.75
|+5.65
|Titan Company
|956.05
|-17.05
|-1.75
|ICICI Bank
|310.95
|+4.10
|+1.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|201.15
|-7.85
|-3.76
|Rain Industries
|274.65
|-53.00
|-16.18
|SpiceJet
|118.80
|-0.60
|-0.50
|SBI
|250.90
|+2.95
|+1.19
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,990.85
|+2.55
|+0.13
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,286.45
|+68.75
|+5.65
|HPCL
|318.75
|+10.85
|+3.52
|Vedanta
|286.95
|+7.25
|+2.59
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,239.95
|+31.30
|+2.59
|BPCL
|399.30
|+9.10
|+2.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,289.60
|+74.90
|+6.17
|Tata Steel
|606.65
|+12.90
|+2.17
|Larsen
|1,387.05
|+23.05
|+1.69
|Yes Bank
|349.95
|+5.25
|+1.52
|M&M
|869.00
|+12.60
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|386.60
|-25.50
|-6.19
|Sun Pharma
|472.05
|-25.15
|-5.06
|Titan Company
|956.05
|-17.05
|-1.75
|Tata Motors
|330.80
|-2.80
|-0.84
|Hero Motocorp
|3,618.30
|-27.70
|-0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|385.70
|-26.55
|-6.44
|Sun Pharma
|471.85
|-25.10
|-5.05
|Tata Motors
|330.75
|-2.60
|-0.78
|Hero Motocorp
|3,616.15
|-27.10
|-0.74
|ONGC
|187.30
|-0.85
|-0.45
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera
- BlackBerry Key2 Launch is Confirmed And The Twitter is Going Gaga Over it
- Himesh Reshammiya Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Sonia Kapoor, Shares First Photo
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Most Selling Car in April 2018, 2018 All-New Swift Outsells Alto Hatchback
- 'Even Engineers Can Save Lives': How an IIT Kanpur Student Saved a Man's Life on Air