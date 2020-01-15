Exports Dip Fifth Month in a Row by 1.8 Per Cent in December 2019
Imports too declined by 8.83 per cent USD 38.61 billion, bringing down the trade deficit to USD 11.25 billion during the month under review. The trade deficit during December 2018 was USD 14.49 billion.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The country's exports contracted for the fifth month in a row by 1.8 per cent in December 2019 to USD 27.36 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.
Imports too declined by 8.83 per cent USD 38.61 billion, bringing down the trade deficit to USD 11.25 billion during the month under review. The trade deficit during December 2018 was USD 14.49 billion.
Oil imports contracted by 0.83 per cent to USD 10.69 billion, while gold imports dipped by about 4 per cent to USD 2.46 billion.
During April-December 2019-20, exports slipped 1.96 per cent to USD 239.29 billion, imports declined by 8.9 per cent to USD 357.39 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 118.10 billion.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|DFM Foods
|282.25
|13.01
|Info Edge
|2,524.40
|-0.85
|Bajaj Finserv
|9,579.15
|0.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,677.45
|0.01
|Yes Bank
|39.80
|3.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,470.95
|2.58
|Tata Motors
|200.30
|2.32
|Titan Company
|1,182.10
|1.31
|Asian Paints
|1,839.25
|1.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,482.75
|1.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,400.60
|-5.44
|Infosys
|765.95
|-1.21
|SBI
|324.20
|-1.13
|Power Grid Corp
|194.15
|-0.61
|Tech Mahindra
|791.95
|-0.53
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Shares Adorable Picture of Daughter Misha Flying Kite on Makar Sankranti 2020
- Spotify to Finally Get Missing Songs in India as it Solves Dispute With Warner Music
- PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Coming Soon, New Class Abilities Revealed in Teaser Video
- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
- Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA