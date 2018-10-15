English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Exports Enter Negative Zone, Decline 2.15 Per Cent in September
The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was estimated at $13.98 billion during September 2018.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Loading...
New Delhi: India's exports entered negative zone after five months, declining 2.15 per cent in September on a yearly basis, showed government data on Monday.
Imports, however, went up by 10.45 per cent in September. The increase works out to be 16.16 per cent during April-September period of 2018-19 financial year.
The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was estimated at $13.98 billion during September 2018. The overall deficit stood at $94.32 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal. Exports were on the rise since April, after declining by 0.66 per cent in March 2018.
Imports, however, went up by 10.45 per cent in September. The increase works out to be 16.16 per cent during April-September period of 2018-19 financial year.
The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was estimated at $13.98 billion during September 2018. The overall deficit stood at $94.32 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal. Exports were on the rise since April, after declining by 0.66 per cent in March 2018.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mallika Dua On #MeToo, Consent and Misconduct
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Watch People Trying To Pronounce Floccinaucinihilipilification
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
News18 Excerpts: Mallika Dua On #MeToo, Consent and Misconduct
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Watch People Trying To Pronounce Floccinaucinihilipilification
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,139.75
|1.17
|ICICI Bank
|313.35
|-1.89
|IndusInd Bank
|1,626.95
|-1.56
|Dewan Housing
|281.60
|-3.64
|HDFC Bank
|2,008.05
|1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|281.35
|-4.14
|Lupin
|880.45
|4.15
|Yes Bank
|245.90
|-0.32
|Reliance
|1,139.80
|1.19
|HUL
|1,526.60
|-2.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,566.85
|4.75
|Cipla
|647.85
|4.01
|Infosys
|698.80
|2.95
|ITC
|282.50
|2.65
|BPCL
|296.35
|2.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|699.10
|2.95
|ITC
|281.60
|2.51
|ONGC
|160.00
|1.78
|TCS
|1,949.15
|1.60
|Sun Pharma
|599.50
|1.50
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,634.25
|-3.08
|HUL
|1,526.30
|-2.76
|HPCL
|212.50
|-2.70
|M&M
|749.00
|-2.54
|GAIL
|351.05
|-2.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,526.60
|-2.68
|M&M
|748.60
|-2.63
|ICICI Bank
|313.20
|-1.76
|Vedanta
|210.95
|-1.52
|Axis Bank
|575.85
|-1.51
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Messi But Argentina 'Have to' Beat Brazil, Says Sergio Romero
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
- Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh are in Switzerland for Simmba. See Photos, Videos
- Post Harassment Allegations, Nana Patekar to be Replaced by This Actor in Housefull 4?
- Bryan Adams Witnessed Something Unusual During His Performance in Gurgaon. Can You Spot it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...