Exports Grow Marginally by 3.74% in January, Trade Deficit Narrows: Report

According to data from the commerce ministry, exports during the month increased to USD 26.36 billion, compared with USD 25.41 billion in January 2018.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
Exports Grow Marginally by 3.74% in January, Trade Deficit Narrows: Report
(Image only for representational purpose)
Loading...
New Delhi: The country's exports grew marginally by 3.74 per cent in January due to subdued performance of key sectors including engineering, leather, and gems & jewellery, even as the trade deficit narrowed to USD 14.73 billion.

According to data from the commerce ministry, exports during the month increased to USD 26.36 billion, compared with USD 25.41 billion in January 2018.

Exports growth remained almost flat in November and December 2018.

In January, engineering exports grew by only one per cent, while leather, and gems & jewellery recorded a growth of 0.33 per
cent and 6.67 per cent, respectively. Petroleum exports contracted by 19 per cent.

Imports also remained almost flat at USD 41 billion during the last month. The trade deficit stood at USD 15.67 billion in
January 2018.

However, the deficit in January 2019 widened as compared to December 2018 when it stood at USD 13 billion.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said the nominal growth in exports is due to
tough global condition and some constraints on the domestic front.

"Global trade growth is slowing down and global economies, including China and South East Asian nations, are also facing
contraction in manufacturing worsening the fragile global situation," he said.

He demanded immediate support including augmenting the flow of credit, higher tax deduction for research and development and
better fiscal support for boosting exports.

Gold imports also grew 38.16 per cent to USD 2.31 billion in January this year as against USD 1.67 billion in the
corresponding month of 2018.

During the April-January period of the current financial year, exports grew 9.52 per cent to USD 271.8 billion. Imports rose
by 11.27 per cent to USD 427.73 billion.

The trade deficit widened to USD 155.93 billion during the 10 months of the current fiscal from USD 136.25 billion in April
January 2017-18.

Oil imports in January rose by 3.59 per cent to USD 11.24 billion. These imports rose by 36.65 per cent to USD 119.34 billion
during the 10-month period of the current fiscal.

Non-oil imports in April-January 2018-19 were USD 308.39 billion which was 3.80 per cent higher as compared to the same
period last fiscal.

Further, according to the data, services exports in December 2018 recorded a growth of 7.50 per cent to USD 17.93 billion.

Its imports during the month rose by 12.53 per cent to USD 11.38 billion.

Also Watch

