Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Exports Up 3.93% in May; Trade Deficit Widens to $15.36 Billion

The deficit, the difference between exports and imports, was USD 14.62 billion in May 2018, according to a commerce ministry data.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Exports Up 3.93% in May; Trade Deficit Widens to $15.36 Billion
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: India's exports grew by 3.93 per cent to USD 30 billion in May on account of healthy growth in sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals and engineering, according to a commerce ministry data released on Friday.

Imports too rose by 4.31 per cent to USD 45.35 billion, widening the trade deficit to USD 15.36 billion in May.

The deficit, the difference between exports and imports, was USD 14.62 billion in May 2018.

Oil imports rose by 8.23 per cent to USD 12.44 billion and non-oil imports expanded by 2.9 per cent to USD 32.91 billion during the month under review.

Gold imports rose by 37.43 per cent to USD 4.78 billion.

Cumulatively, exports in April-May 2019-20 was up by 2.37 per cent to USD 56 billion. Imports rose by 4.39 per cent to USD 86.75 billion, registering a trade deficit of USD 30.69 billion.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,452.07 -289.29 ( -0.73%)

NIFTY 50

11,823.30 -90.75 ( -0.76%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 672.25 -3.18
Yes Bank 115.05 -1.75
IndusInd Bank 1,426.80 -4.17
GRUH Finance 291.70 -5.01
Reliance 1,317.55 -0.73
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GRUH Finance 291.85 -5.40
Indiabulls Hsg 672.10 -3.20
Yes Bank 115.35 -1.58
Larsen 1,529.15 0.80
IndusInd Bank 1,425.10 -4.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 275.05 1.36
Sun Pharma 392.55 0.72
Vedanta 169.55 0.65
Larsen 1,526.30 0.58
Power Grid Corp 194.60 0.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,529.15 0.80
Vedanta 169.60 0.74
Sun Pharma 392.35 0.58
Power Grid Corp 194.60 0.44
TCS 2,252.30 0.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 336.50 -4.57
IndusInd Bank 1,426.80 -4.17
Indiabulls Hsg 672.25 -3.18
Bharti Airtel 353.30 -2.87
Axis Bank 801.20 -2.31
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,425.10 -4.36
Bharti Airtel 353.30 -2.74
Axis Bank 800.15 -2.39
Kotak Mahindra 1,473.80 -2.10
Tata Motors 164.10 -1.97
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram