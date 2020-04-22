 Facebook Jio Deal LIVE Updates: RIL Surges 6% After Deal as Jio Valued at 4.62 Lakh Crore - News18
Facebook-Jio Deal LIVE Updates: RIL Surges 6% After Deal as Jio Valued at 4.62 Lakh Crore

News18.com | April 22, 2020, 9:32 AM IST
Facebook-Jio Deal live updates: Facebook is pouring in Rs 43,574 crore for a 9.99 per cent slice in Reliance Industries led Jio Platforms - the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the Indian tech sector.

"This investment by Facebook values Jio Platforms at Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($65.95 billion) pre-money enterprise value, agreed at a conversion rate of Rs 70 to a US Dollar. Facebook's investment will translate into a 9.99% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis," RIL said.
Apr 22, 2020 9:31 am (IST)

Mukesh Ambani says that the two companies -- Facebook and Reliance Jio -- will together accelerate India's digital economic "to empower you to enable you and to enrich you." "Our partnership will be a great catalyst to make India the world's leading digital society. Over the past few years, facebook, whatsapp and instagram have become household names in India. Whatsapp in particular has entered our people's daily vocabulary in all the 23 official languages of India. Whatsapp is not just a digital application. It has become aapka aur hum sabka pyara dost. A friend, who brings together families, friends, businesses, information seekers and providers," RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani adds.

Apr 22, 2020 9:30 am (IST)

JioMart, WhatsApp Partnership to Bring Your Local Kirana Store Online | JioMart, the online groceries delivery platform established under Jio Platforms, will now leverage the power of Facebook's WhatsApp platform to bring local vendors, independent hawkers and small kirana stores online. The move has been announced as a part of the deal signed between Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook and Mukesh Ambani-backed Jio Platforms, which also involves Reliance Retail — a separate arm operated under Reliance Industries. Read the full story here.

Apr 22, 2020 9:16 am (IST)

Reliance and Jio Welcome Facebook, Says Mukesh Ambani | The Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani,  in a video statement, says, "I trust that all of you are safe and well. I am here to share with you some exciting news today. All of us at Reliance and Jio are delighted to welcome Facebook Inc. as our long-term and esteemed partner. At the core of our partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, and I share." 

Apr 22, 2020 9:00 am (IST)

Broking firm Jefferies on Facebook-Reliance Jio collaboration:

Apr 22, 2020 8:54 am (IST)

Mukesh Ambani on Facebook-Reliance Jio Partnership | In a video statement, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said he is delighted to welcome Facebook as a long-term partner and said the deal will prove to be a catalyst to make India one of the world’s leading digital societies. “At the core of the partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg and I share for the all-around digital transformation of India and for serving all Indians.”

Apr 22, 2020 8:48 am (IST)

Concurrent with the investment, Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail and Facebook's WhatsApp service have also entered into a commercial partnership agreement to further accelerate Reliance Retail’s new commerce business on the JioMart platform using WhatsApp and to support small businesses on WhatsApp, RIL said.

Apr 22, 2020 8:43 am (IST)

Despite both firms investing in technology companies, Facebook has a decidedly strategic angle to all its investments globally in India. For instance its portfolio companies Unacademy and Meesho use Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram extensively to sell and market their products, providing a customer base as well.

Apr 22, 2020 8:40 am (IST)

Analysts and telecom experts have said Facebook and Reliance Jio both have a large customer base in India, which will be beneficial for Reliance’s retail business. Some experts have also said that Facebook and Jio may create an app where - apart from communication - users will be able to buy groceries through Reliance Retail stores, or shop at ajio.com, or make payments using JioMoney.

Apr 22, 2020 8:30 am (IST)

Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg's Video Statements Shortly | Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will release separate video statements on the partnership of the social media giant with Reliance Jio shortly. 

Apr 22, 2020 8:18 am (IST)

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced in Reliance Industries' last annual general meeting that the company was in talks with Aramco for the Saudi behemoth to pick a minority stake in RIL’s oil to chemicals operations, valuing it at $75 billion.

Apr 22, 2020 8:18 am (IST)

Debt-Free Goal | The Facebook deal is now the centrepiece of the ambitions of India’s biggest private company to cut net debt to zero by March 2021. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has in recent months accelerated efforts to reduce debt by attempting to sell stakes worth billions of dollars in some of its businesses.
 

Apr 22, 2020 8:16 am (IST)

Facebook Chief Revenue Officer, David Fischer, and VP and Managing Director Ajit Mohan, in a statement issued today, said, "Our goal is to enable new opportunities for businesses of all sizes, but especially for the more than 60 million small businesses across India. They account for the majority of jobs in the country, and form the heart and soul of rural and urban communities alike. In the face of the coronavirus, it is important that we both combat this global pandemic now, and lay the groundwork to help people and businesses in the years to come."

Apr 22, 2020 8:06 am (IST)

The deal will also help Facebook battle rapidly growing Chinese apps like Tiktok which have attracted India’s youth. Not to mention a mouth-watering four way tech tussle with Japan’s Softbank, US heavyweights Google & Amazon and China’s Alibaba.

Apr 22, 2020 8:03 am (IST)

Despite the rapid growth of its social network and WhatsApp, Facebook stumbled with its Free Basics plan to provide free internet services after a ban by Trai, the telecom regulator. It now has an established ally with an established rural network on its side that is present in sectors ranging from telecom to e-commerce to home internet.

Apr 22, 2020 8:01 am (IST)

For Facebook, India has in recent years emerged as a critical market. The company has more users in India than any other country and its chat service WhatsApp has also attracted 340 million users in the country.

Apr 22, 2020 7:50 am (IST)

Facebook's is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Indian tech sector, Reliance Industries Limited said. The investment values Jio Platforms amongst the top five listed companies in India by market capitalisation, within just three and a half years of launch of commercial services.

Apr 22, 2020 7:40 am (IST)

The Reliance Jio-Facebook deal will help reduce RIL’s debt burden, which bulged due to the breakneck expansion of Jio and other businesses. Ambani invested around $40 billion to launch Jio in 2016. RIL is also the largest retail player in India thanks to a series of aggressive expansionary moves into consumer-facing businesses.

Apr 22, 2020 7:34 am (IST)

Jiomart Built to Empower Small Merchants, Says Reliance Jio | "Reliance Retail’s New Commerce platform, JioMart, is being built in partnership with millions of small merchants and kirana shops to empower them to better serve the needs of Indian consumers. The companies will work closely to ensure that consumers are able to access the nearest kiranas who can provide products and services to their homes by transacting seamlessly with JioMart using WhatsApp," said a statement issued by Reliance Jio today.

Apr 22, 2020 7:31 am (IST)

Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Limited and WhatsApp have also entered into a commercial partnership agreement to further accelerate Reliance Retail’s new commerce business on the JioMart platform using WhatsApp and to support small businesses on WhatsApp, the two companies have announced.

Apr 22, 2020 7:30 am (IST)

Mark Zuckerberg Says Partnership to Boost Digital Economy | Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg said one focus of the collaboration with Jio will be creating new ways for people and businesses to operate more effectively in the growing digital economy. “For instance, by bringing together JioMart, Jio’s small business initiative, with the power of WhatsApp, we can enable people to connect with businesses, shop and ultimately purchase products in a seamless mobile experience.”

Apr 22, 2020 7:24 am (IST)

Partnership to Help in 'Digital India' Mission, Says Mukesh Ambani | Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the synergy between Jio and Facebook will help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’ Mission with its two ambitious goals — ‘Ease of Living’ and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ – for every single category of Indian people without exception. "In the post-Corona era, I am confident of India’s economic recovery and resurgence in the shortest period of time. The partnership will surely make an important contribution to this transformation,” Ambani added.

Apr 22, 2020 7:16 am (IST)

Mukesh Ambani on Partnership with Facebook | Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of the Reliance Industries Ltd, said, “When Reliance launched Jio in 2016, we were driven by the dream of INDIA’S DIGITAL SARVODAYA – India’s Inclusive Digital Rise to improve the quality of life of every single Indian and to propel India as the world’s leading Digital Society. All of us at Reliance are therefore humbled by the opportunity to welcome Facebook as our long-term partner in continuing to grow and transform the digital ecosystem of India for the benefit of all Indians.”

Apr 22, 2020 7:12 am (IST)

Facebook Acquires 9.99% Stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 Crore |  The telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Reliance Jio, has sold a 9.99 per cent stake to US tech giant Facebook for $5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore, in a deal that puts the pre-money enterpise value of Jio Platforms at Rs 4.62 lakh crore. The multibillion-dollar deal will make Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited, giving the social media giant a firm foothold in a fast-growing massive market, and helps the Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate to significantly cut debt.

In a video statement, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said he is delighted to welcome Facebook as a long-term partner and said the deal will prove to be a catalyst to make India one of the world’s leading digital societies. “At the core of the partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg and I share for the all-around digital transformation of India and for serving all Indians.”

Facebook, in a statement posted on its website, said the investment "underscores our commitment to India, and our excitement for the dramatic transformation that Jio has spurred in the country."

RIL chairman and managing director and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani said "the synergy between Jio and Facebook will help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' Mission with its two ambitious goals - 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business' - for every single category of Indian people without exception." The digital transformation of India's neighbourhood grocers or 'kirana' stores occupies a central role in the early outcomes expected from the Facebook-Jio deal.

The partnership will help RIL reduce its debt burden while it will help Facebook get a firm foothold in a fast-growing and massive market.

Since Jio's launch in 2016, Reliance has emerged as the only company capable of competing with US tech groups in the fast-growing Indian market. It has expanded from mobile telecoms into everything from home broadband to ecommerce. Reliance Jio also owns a suite of services including music streaming service JioSaavn, on-demand live television service JioTV and payments service JioPay.

News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.