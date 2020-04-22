Facebook-Jio Deal LIVE Updates: RIL Surges 6% After Deal as Jio Valued at 4.62 Lakh Crore

News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

In a video statement, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said he is delighted to welcome Facebook as a long-term partner and said the deal will prove to be a catalyst to make India one of the world's leading digital societies. "At the core of the partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg and I share for the all-around digital transformation of India and for serving all Indians."Facebook, in a statement posted on its website, said the investment "underscores our commitment to India, and our excitement for the dramatic transformation that Jio has spurred in the country."RIL chairman and managing director and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani said "the synergy between Jio and Facebook will help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' Mission with its two ambitious goals - 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business' - for every single category of Indian people without exception." The digital transformation of India's neighbourhood grocers or 'kirana' stores occupies a central role in the early outcomes expected from the Facebook-Jio deal.The partnership will help RIL reduce its debt burden while it will help Facebook get a firm foothold in a fast-growing and massive market.In a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg said one focus of the collaboration with Jio will be creating new ways for people and businesses to operate more effectively in the growing digital economy. "For instance, by bringing together JioMart, Jio's small business initiative, with the power of WhatsApp, we can enable people to connect with businesses, shop and ultimately purchase products in a seamless mobile experience."Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Limited and WhatsApp have also entered into a commercial partnership agreement to further accelerate Reliance Retail's new commerce business on the JioMart platform using WhatsApp and to support small businesses on WhatsApp, the two companies have announced."Reliance Retail's New Commerce platform, JioMart, is being built in partnership with millions of small merchants and kirana shops to empower them to better serve the needs of Indian consumers. The companies will work closely to ensure that consumers are able to access the nearest kiranas who can provide products and services to their homes by transacting seamlessly with JioMart using WhatsApp," said a statement issued by Reliance Jio on Wednesday.Since Jio's launch in 2016, Reliance has emerged as the only company capable of competing with US tech groups in the fast-growing Indian market. It has expanded from mobile telecoms into everything from home broadband to ecommerce. Reliance Jio also owns a suite of services including music streaming service JioSaavn, on-demand live television service JioTV and payments service JioPay.