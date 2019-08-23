Faceless Tax Scrutiny to be Implemented from Vijaya Dashami Day, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that faceless scrutiny of income tax (I-T) returns will be implemented from Vijaya Dashami day in October this year.

The centre had recently announced the new practice aiming to cut down the interaction between taxpayers and income tax officers. The Finance Minister in her budget speech had described the move a ‘paradigm shift’ in the I-T department’s functioning.

“There will be faceless scrutiny from Vijaya Dashmi day this year which will mean there shall not be one odd over enthusiastic officer who might go and sit and talk about things which may be construed as harassment. That will not happen because the whole process is going to become faceless and it will be randomised. Big Data details are being utilised,” Sitharaman said while addressing the media today.

As per to the new practice, the assessing officer would not know the taxpayer’s identity and would use only the online filing and technology platfor to scrutinise the details. Under the present practice, a taxpayers have to appear before an I-T department representative.

Nirmala Sitharaman also announced a rollback of enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) levied in the Union Budget, as part of measures to improve the ease of doing business and arrest the slowdown in the country.

