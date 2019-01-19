LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Facing Flak over Lack of Jobs, Piyush Goyal Calls for Better, Accurate Data on Employment, Skilling

Available data are not inclusive and does not cover many sectors and many new age industries like taxi aggregators who are reportedly engaging a million people today, Goyal said at an event here organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Facing Flak over Lack of Jobs, Piyush Goyal Calls for Better, Accurate Data on Employment, Skilling
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal addresses an event in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: Facing criticism for jobless growth, as many as 1.1 crore jobs were lost in 2018 alone, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday called for accurate data collection on employment and skilling.

According to recent CMIE data instead of creating jobs a whopping 1.1 crore jobs were lost in 2018 alone, which the report blamed to be after effects of the November 2016 note ban and GST roll-out in July 2017.

Both these measures led to millions of job losses and closure of over a million small industrial units.

It can be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode to power in 2014 summer elections promising one crore jobs to the youth every year.

Available data are not inclusive and does not cover many sectors and many new age industries like taxi aggregators who are reportedly engaging a million people today, Goyal said at an event here organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Wrong and delayed data can create havoc and can result in wrong planning, he added.

Skilling after accurate data collection is very important in order to develop robust models on the lines of those followed internationally, like Singapore and Germany, Goyal said.

"We have been engaging with industry to understand the disconnect between the available data and the real situations.

Therefore, to get an accurate picture we were having an engagement with business and industry, both traditional and new age," he said.

Goyal emphasised the need for focusing on sectors like tourism, health care and transportation which has the potential to create huge job opportunities in the country.

"Let's focus on sectors like tourism, health care and transportation sectors that has tremendous potential to generate employment. With Ayushman Bharat we expect that the health care sector will need many professional in the related with the sector," the minister said addressing the workshop on 'Jobs and Livelihoods', he said.

The minister said women should be encouraged to develop livelihood in the changing landscape of jobs and opportunities.

Further, Goyal said, a lot of business and entrepreneurs opined that the country lack the right skill set needed for employment.

"We discussed relationship between education and skilling. On how to make skilling programme more robust and sustainable so that one can utilise the available capacity for skilling and also expand the 'on the job' skilling through apprenticeship and other models," he added.

The government, he said, is also looking at encouraging more start-ups to generate employment.

"The entrepreneurial spirit of the country and Indians is the way forward, particularly with the changing world," he added.

Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,386.61 +12.53 ( +0.03%)

NIFTY 50

10,906.95 +1.75 ( +0.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 390.75 -8.39
Reliance 1,184.35 4.40
Jet Airways 281.20 -1.44
Yes Bank 198.60 -1.44
HUL 1,744.10 -0.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 390.75 -8.52
Reliance 1,182.95 4.34
ICICI Bank 371.90 -0.39
Jet Airways 281.35 -1.21
Yes Bank 198.25 -1.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,184.35 4.40
Wipro 346.15 3.21
Kotak Mahindra 1,240.20 1.66
Hindalco 208.80 1.36
Adani Ports 399.30 1.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,182.95 4.34
Kotak Mahindra 1,237.35 1.41
HCL Tech 964.50 1.02
Asian Paints 1,401.30 0.85
ONGC 146.25 0.79
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 390.75 -8.39
Bharti Airtel 311.15 -6.29
GAIL 322.15 -3.08
Larsen 1,317.90 -2.09
HPCL 239.50 -1.92
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 390.75 -8.52
Bharti Airtel 310.95 -6.42
Larsen 1,318.25 -2.07
Axis Bank 664.30 -1.77
Yes Bank 198.25 -1.59
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram