English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facing Flak over Lack of Jobs, Piyush Goyal Calls for Better, Accurate Data on Employment, Skilling
Available data are not inclusive and does not cover many sectors and many new age industries like taxi aggregators who are reportedly engaging a million people today, Goyal said at an event here organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal addresses an event in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: Facing criticism for jobless growth, as many as 1.1 crore jobs were lost in 2018 alone, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday called for accurate data collection on employment and skilling.
According to recent CMIE data instead of creating jobs a whopping 1.1 crore jobs were lost in 2018 alone, which the report blamed to be after effects of the November 2016 note ban and GST roll-out in July 2017.
Both these measures led to millions of job losses and closure of over a million small industrial units.
It can be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode to power in 2014 summer elections promising one crore jobs to the youth every year.
Available data are not inclusive and does not cover many sectors and many new age industries like taxi aggregators who are reportedly engaging a million people today, Goyal said at an event here organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
Wrong and delayed data can create havoc and can result in wrong planning, he added.
Skilling after accurate data collection is very important in order to develop robust models on the lines of those followed internationally, like Singapore and Germany, Goyal said.
"We have been engaging with industry to understand the disconnect between the available data and the real situations.
Therefore, to get an accurate picture we were having an engagement with business and industry, both traditional and new age," he said.
Goyal emphasised the need for focusing on sectors like tourism, health care and transportation which has the potential to create huge job opportunities in the country.
"Let's focus on sectors like tourism, health care and transportation sectors that has tremendous potential to generate employment. With Ayushman Bharat we expect that the health care sector will need many professional in the related with the sector," the minister said addressing the workshop on 'Jobs and Livelihoods', he said.
The minister said women should be encouraged to develop livelihood in the changing landscape of jobs and opportunities.
Further, Goyal said, a lot of business and entrepreneurs opined that the country lack the right skill set needed for employment.
"We discussed relationship between education and skilling. On how to make skilling programme more robust and sustainable so that one can utilise the available capacity for skilling and also expand the 'on the job' skilling through apprenticeship and other models," he added.
The government, he said, is also looking at encouraging more start-ups to generate employment.
"The entrepreneurial spirit of the country and Indians is the way forward, particularly with the changing world," he added.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to recent CMIE data instead of creating jobs a whopping 1.1 crore jobs were lost in 2018 alone, which the report blamed to be after effects of the November 2016 note ban and GST roll-out in July 2017.
Both these measures led to millions of job losses and closure of over a million small industrial units.
It can be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode to power in 2014 summer elections promising one crore jobs to the youth every year.
Available data are not inclusive and does not cover many sectors and many new age industries like taxi aggregators who are reportedly engaging a million people today, Goyal said at an event here organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
Wrong and delayed data can create havoc and can result in wrong planning, he added.
Skilling after accurate data collection is very important in order to develop robust models on the lines of those followed internationally, like Singapore and Germany, Goyal said.
"We have been engaging with industry to understand the disconnect between the available data and the real situations.
Therefore, to get an accurate picture we were having an engagement with business and industry, both traditional and new age," he said.
Goyal emphasised the need for focusing on sectors like tourism, health care and transportation which has the potential to create huge job opportunities in the country.
"Let's focus on sectors like tourism, health care and transportation sectors that has tremendous potential to generate employment. With Ayushman Bharat we expect that the health care sector will need many professional in the related with the sector," the minister said addressing the workshop on 'Jobs and Livelihoods', he said.
The minister said women should be encouraged to develop livelihood in the changing landscape of jobs and opportunities.
Further, Goyal said, a lot of business and entrepreneurs opined that the country lack the right skill set needed for employment.
"We discussed relationship between education and skilling. On how to make skilling programme more robust and sustainable so that one can utilise the available capacity for skilling and also expand the 'on the job' skilling through apprenticeship and other models," he added.
The government, he said, is also looking at encouraging more start-ups to generate employment.
"The entrepreneurial spirit of the country and Indians is the way forward, particularly with the changing world," he added.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Jet Airways
|281.20
|-1.44
|Yes Bank
|198.60
|-1.44
|HUL
|1,744.10
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|ICICI Bank
|371.90
|-0.39
|Jet Airways
|281.35
|-1.21
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Wipro
|346.15
|3.21
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,240.20
|1.66
|Hindalco
|208.80
|1.36
|Adani Ports
|399.30
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.35
|1.41
|HCL Tech
|964.50
|1.02
|Asian Paints
|1,401.30
|0.85
|ONGC
|146.25
|0.79
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Bharti Airtel
|311.15
|-6.29
|GAIL
|322.15
|-3.08
|Larsen
|1,317.90
|-2.09
|HPCL
|239.50
|-1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Bharti Airtel
|310.95
|-6.42
|Larsen
|1,318.25
|-2.07
|Axis Bank
|664.30
|-1.77
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: NGT Slams Volkswagen, New Wagon R Bookings Open and More
- Here's Why Priyanka Chopra, Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid are Obsessing Over these Puffer Jackets
- Delhi Bride Gets Shot During Ceremony, Returns From Hospital To Continue Wedding Rituals
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results