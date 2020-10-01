Factbox: Chronology Of Major System Glitches At Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO: Share trading in Japan was suspended for the entire day on Thursday after the Tokyo Stock Exchange suffered its worst technical outage in history.

Here is the chronology of major trade suspensions due to electronic trading system troubles, in reverse order.

Oct 9, 2018

About 40 brokers could not execute orders after a massive data transmission from one broker.

Feb 2, 2012

Trading in 241 stock issues was suspended in the morning session, the first trading system troubles after a system upgrade to “Arrowhead” in 2010.

Jan 18, 2006

Trading in all stocks was suspended 20 minutes before the market close as a rush of orders after news of an accounting scandal at then popular internet firm Livedoor Co exceeded processing capability. The exchange was forced to scale back trading hours for three months in the wake of that episode.

Dec 8, 2005

Traders could not cancel erroneous orders of J-Com Co shares after system troubles on the Tokyo Exchange.

Nov 1, 2005

Trading in stocks and convertible bonds were suspended until the middle of the afternoon session, the first time a systemic failure caused a trade halt in all issues.

Aug 1, 1997

About 90% of the issues, excluding stocks traded on a trading floor, could not be traded in the morning session due to system shutdown.

