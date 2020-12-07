Factbox: List Of 31 Chinese Companies Designated By The U.S. As Military-backed
(This Nov 12 story corrects to add China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation and delete China Communications Technology)
The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled an executive order prohibiting U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
The order could impact some of China’s biggest companies. It is designed to deter U.S. investment firms, pension funds and others from buying and selling shares of 31 Chinese companies that were designated by the Defense Department as backed by the Chinese military earlier this year.
Below is a list of those companies based on Department of Defense data found here https://media.defense.gov/2020/Aug/28/2002486689/-1/-1/1/LINK_1_1237_TRANCHE-23_QUALIFYING_ENTITIES.PDF and here https://media.defense.gov/2020/Aug/28/2002486659/-1/-1/1/LINK_2_1237_TRANCHE_1_QUALIFIYING_ENTITIES.PDF. Most of them have subsidiaries listed in mainland China and/or Hong Kong.
Aviation Industry Corporation of China
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp
China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp
China Electronics Technology Group Corp
China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)
China South Industries Group Corp
China State Shipbuilding Corp
China North Industries Group Corp (Norinco Group)
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
Huawei Technologies
Inspur Group
Aero Engine Corporation of China
China Railway Construction Corp
CRRC Corp
Panda Electronics Group
Dawning Information Industry Co
China Mobile Communications Group
China General Nuclear Power Group
China National Nuclear Corp
China Telecommunications Corp
China Communications Construction Company (CCCC)
China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT)
China Spacesat
China United Network Communications Group
China Electronics Corporation
China National Chemical Engineering Group Co Ltd
China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)
SinoChem Group Co Ltd
China State Construction Group
China Three Gorges Corporation
China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Corporation
