'Faith is the Bird...': FM Nirmala Sitharaman Quotes Tagore in Budget 2021 Speech

Presenting the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament, which comes a year after economy took a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday took refuge in the verse of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

She said the budget this time was prepared in circumstances like never before. Quoting Tagore, Sitharaman said, "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark."

“The preparation of this budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before, in view of calamities that have affected a country or a region within a country. But what we have endured with Covid-19 to 2020 is Sui generis,” she said.

The finance minister also compared the economic recovery with that of India's series win in Australia. "Team India's spectacular success in Australia reminds us of the inherent strengths of the people of India."

Sitharaman on Monday used her trademark 'Bahi-Khata', a ledger wrapped in a red-coloured cloth, to carry Budget documents as she arrived in Parliament House to present her third straight Budget.

India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, Sitharaman had in July 2019 ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget Briefcase for the traditional Bahi-Khata to carry Union Budget Papers. She used the same last year and again on Monday.