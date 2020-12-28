Disappointed at Dishonesty of Some Economists, Says Niti Aayog V-C as Amartya Sen Backs Farmers' Stir

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Monday expressed his unhappiness with some economists for changing their stance on the new farm sector legislations.

"Disappointed at dishonesty of some Indian economists for switching sides on farm laws," Kumar said. His comments came as Nobel laureate and economist Amartya Sen criticised the farm laws that were recently passed by the Centre.

Backing the farmers' protest against the three laws, the 87-year-old Harvard University professor insisted there was a "strong case" for substantial review of the legislations.

"There is certainly a strong case for revising the legislations substantially. But the first necessity is a proper discussion rather than making allegedly big concessions that actually make very little real concession," Sen had said.

Kumar said false narratives about the new laws are doing significant harm to the interest of farmers as well as the economy. As farmers continue their protests demanding repealing of the three new laws, Kumar also emphasised that continued negotiations with protesting farmers is of course the way forward.

"Any argument that these measures (the Centre's new farm laws) will open the farmers for exploitation by large corporates is completely false because the government has assured Minimum Support Price (MSP) to all the farmers on a range of crops," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)