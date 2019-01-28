LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

FAME II to be Soon Rolled Out on Consortia-based Approach: Says Official

An official informed that in the FAME II mission, the government as of now is going to allocate Rs 350 crore to have a concerted investment in research and innovation.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2019, 11:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FAME II to be Soon Rolled Out on Consortia-based Approach: Says Official
(Image for representation only. Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
New Delhi: The government will soon roll out the second phase of the FAME India scheme on a consortia-based approach, a senior official said Monday.

"We are now soon going to launch the second phase of (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles), this is a consortia approach that we are putting along with the Department of Heavy Industries and Department of Science and Technology," said Arbinda Mitra, scientific secretary, Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, at an Assocham event.

Mitra also informed that in the FAME II mission, the government as of now is going to allocate Rs 350 crore to have a concerted investment in research and innovation.

He said the government was totally cognisant of the fact no industry has the capability or also the intent to put in the risk capital required to make this happen. "Therefore, the government is also thinking of creating a risk-capital that can go along with this and working on a consortia mode putting together the industry, academia, start-up enterprises to connect and look at each of these problems in a holistic manner."

Mitra added, "We have to also look at huge amount of international collaborations required to leapfrog in this area of research and innovation."

Urging the industry stakeholders, he said, "You will have to look at investing in research as a part of your enterprise, it cannot be something that you can put under the carpet otherwise we would be again, may be after five years down the line, importing the whole stuff from China or somewhere else."

Stating that around 20-25 per cent of air pollution in large cities comes from automobiles, he said there is a need to see that its effect on health and economy is going to be very negative. "Therefore, electric vehicles or cleaner form of mobility has to come as the way forward."

He informed, "In the office of Principal Scientific Advisor we are now setting up a committee that could look into the future of mobility, what are the futuristic technologies that we need to address together both in terms of personal as well as public mobility which the country needs to gear up in the future."

Mitra also said that India needs to look at the research, development and innovation route to make e-vehicles economically viable today itself.

"We cannot wait for five years, the R&D part of this needs to be focussed in a way through a very close public-private partnership (PPP) to see effectively where we could work together to create a strategy for ourselves."
He further said the current policy and strategy that has to be formulated has therefore, to be done through a consultative basis.

"It has to make business sense, look at affordability, scalability, market-driven factor and this can only happen today through a close interaction between the government, industry and people at large."

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,656.70 -368.84 ( -1.02%)

NIFTY 50

10,661.55 -119.00 ( -1.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 373.30 17.24
Maruti Suzuki 6,511.05 -0.04
Yes Bank 207.50 -5.51
ICICI Bank 343.55 -3.82
Reliance 1,229.55 -1.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 372.50 16.64
HDFC Bank 2,083.55 -0.50
Yes Bank 207.65 -5.46
Reliance 1,229.60 -1.34
Maruti Suzuki 6,508.55 -0.12
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 373.30 17.24
Bharti Infratel 287.30 2.70
Coal India 225.20 1.92
TCS 1,955.00 1.78
Larsen 1,300.45 1.17
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,951.95 1.71
Coal India 224.75 1.51
Larsen 1,300.55 1.17
Power Grid Corp 188.00 0.97
Asian Paints 1,379.85 0.56
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 326.10 -12.77
Indiabulls Hsg 699.30 -6.07
Yes Bank 207.50 -5.51
Bajaj Finance 2,458.50 -5.43
Bajaj Finserv 6,050.90 -4.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 207.65 -5.46
Bajaj Finance 2,456.20 -5.40
ICICI Bank 343.45 -3.82
IndusInd Bank 1,440.00 -3.10
Hero Motocorp 2,602.00 -2.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram