FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Plans To Step Down Jan. 20

WASHINGTON: Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai, who oversaw the repeal of landmark U.S. net neutrality rules and a series of key spectrum auctions, said Monday he plans to leave the commission on Jan. 20.

Pai’s departure will come the same day President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office. Under Pai, the FCC voted 3-2 in 2017 to repeal the Obama administration’s 2015 net neutrality rules barring internet service providers (ISPs) from blocking or slowing internet content or offering paid “fast lanes.”

