BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

FDI in India Jumps 13 Percent to Record $49.98 Billion in 2019-20

Image for representation only.

Image for representation only.

FDI is important as the country requires major investments to overhaul its infrastructure sector to boost growth.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
Share this:

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India grew by 13 per cent to a record of USD 49.97 billion in the 2019-20 financial year, according to official data. The country had received FDI of USD 44.36 billion during April-March 2018-19.

Sectors which attracted maximum foreign inflows during 2019-20 include services (USD 7.85 billion), computer software and hardware (USD 7.67 billion), telecommunications (USD 4.44 billion), trading (USD 4.57 billion), automobile (USD 2.82 billion), construction (USD 2 billion), and chemicals (USD one billion), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data showed.


Singapore emerged as the largest source of FDI in India during the last fiscal with USD 14.67 billion investments.


It was followed by Mauritius (USD 8.24 billion), the Netherlands (USD 6.5 billion), the US (USD 4.22 billion), Caymen Islands (USD 3.7 billion), Japan (USD 3.22 billion), and France (USD 1.89 billion).


FDI is important as the country requires major investments to overhaul its infrastructure sector to boost growth.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading