GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Federal Bank Ties up With Fortune Wealth to Offer PIS Services

This will enable non-resident Indian clients to invest in Indian equity markets on repatriable and non-repatriable basis, Federal Bank Deputy Vice-President and Head-International Banking, told reporters Coimbatore.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2018, 9:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Federal Bank Ties up With Fortune Wealth to Offer PIS Services
Representative image.
Coimbatore: Federal Bank Ltd on Saturday entered into a partnership with Fortune Wealth Management Company Ltd, one of the leading stock broking companies of South India for providing Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) services to NRIs.

This will enable non-resident Indian clients to invest in Indian equity markets on repatriable and non-repatriable basis, Federal Bank Deputy Vice-President and Head-International Banking, Ravi Ranjit told reporters Coimbatore.

The partnership will also facilitate NRI investment in India's vibrant equity markets through PIS, he said.

The tie-up would emerge as a customer-friendly and hassle-free mechanism for Indians living abroad to invest in Indian equities without losing NRI status of their savings, he added.

Stating that the bank has over 40 per cent of the deposit from NRIs and was handling 15 per cent of foreign remittance, Ranjit said PIS also allowed NRIs to invest in shares of Indian companies, in secondary market for purchase/sale of shares or convertible debentures through a registered broker on a recognised stock exchange.

Fortune Wealth Managing Company managing director, Jose C Abraham said the company has a network of over 60 branches spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala with an average daily turnover of Rs 125 crore, Abraham said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,626.97 +30.17 ( +0.09%)

Nifty 50

10,331.60 +6.45 ( +0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 280.65 +2.00 +0.72
SBI 259.70 +0.40 +0.15
HDFC 1,829.00 +4.55 +0.25
Tata Steel 587.20 +6.75 +1.16
Canara Bank 285.90 +2.80 +0.99
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Magma Fincorp 162.95 -1.85 -1.12
AIA Engineering 1,400.60 -47.45 -3.28
Grasim 1,084.20 -11.15 -1.02
Dr Reddys Labs 2,124.20 +14.75 +0.70
SBI 259.80 +1.40 +0.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 809.05 +22.35 +2.84
BPCL 433.95 +11.50 +2.72
Titan Company 940.30 +20.25 +2.20
HPCL 353.95 +5.60 +1.61
Tata Steel 587.20 +6.75 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 280.60 +2.70 +0.97
Tata Steel 586.35 +5.35 +0.92
Sun Pharma 512.40 +4.60 +0.91
Maruti Suzuki 9,207.85 +79.90 +0.88
Adani Ports 378.30 +3.05 +0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 384.95 -8.95 -2.27
Infosys 1,127.00 -20.55 -1.79
Vedanta 285.05 -4.85 -1.67
HCL Tech 952.65 -9.40 -0.98
Larsen 1,316.55 -12.25 -0.92
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 385.40 -8.55 -2.17
Infosys 1,129.30 -15.70 -1.37
Larsen 1,311.10 -17.45 -1.31
Bajaj Auto 2,783.05 -27.50 -0.98
Axis Bank 500.70 -2.45 -0.49
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Recommended For You