News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

Feds Fine Citigroup $400 Million Over Faulty Risk Management

Feds Fine Citigroup $400 Million Over Faulty Risk Management

Citigroup has agreed to pay a $400 million fine imposed by U.S. regulators for failing to shore up the bank's operations.

NEW YORK: Citigroup has agreed to pay a $400 million fine imposed by U.S. regulators for failing to shore up the bank’s operations.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Wednesday that the civil penalty is in response to shortcomings in the New York banks risk management, internal controls and data governance programs.

The move follows a settlement agreement between Citigroup and the Federal Reserve’s board of governors that calls for the bank to address significant ongoing deficiencies in how it has responded to prior orders for it to fix its bank management protocols, including its anti-money laundering compliance program.

Citigroup issued a statement saying it is committed to addressing regulators’ complaints and is working on ways to strengthen its internal controls, infrastructure and governance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 8, 2020, 4:36 AM IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...