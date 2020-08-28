BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fed's Kaplan Says Central Bank Needs To Be Conscious Of Financial Stability Risks

Fed's Kaplan Says Central Bank Needs To Be Conscious Of Financial Stability Risks

The Federal Reserve needs to keep an eye on how its efforts to stabilize markets and promote stronger jobs growth could be encouraging some investors to take on excess debt and other risk, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said Friday.

NEW YORK: The Federal Reserve needs to keep an eye on how its efforts to stabilize markets and promote stronger jobs growth could be encouraging some investors to take on excess debt and other risk, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said Friday.

“I do think we need to be conscious of financial stability and excesses that could build as a result of our policies,” Kaplan said during an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I will view that as an important consideration as we make judgments going forward.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 28, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
Next Story
Loading