English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Feels Like I am Back Home, Says Anand Mahindra While Announcing Rs 200 Crore Investment
Anand Mahindra said although he was born in Maharashtra, UP was his mother's home state. I feel like a traveller who has returned home, said Mahindra.
File photo of Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra. (Reuters)
Lucknow: The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, speaking at the UP Investors’ Summit 2018 said that Mahindra Holidays will invest Rs 200 crore in the state, while the possibility of setting up an electric three-wheeler plant will be looked into.
Speaking on the occasion, Anand Mahindra said, “Although I was born and brought up in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh was my late mother’s home state. She was born in Allahabad and did her schooling from Lucknow. I am really proud that my mother, despite being from a modest income family, worked hard and became a history teacher at the famous Isabella Thoburn College in Lucknow. She used to tell me stories of the time she spent in Uttar Pradesh, and today I am feeling like the traveller who has returned home.”
“UP is, no doubt, the largest state in the country with an abundance of manpower, skills. The central government is encouraging states to compete with each other. I would like to say that UP should not compete with states, but with other countries. When UP will not be compared to other states, the objectives will also change. As far as investments in the state are concerned, Mahindra Holidays will be investing Rs 200 crores in the state and the possibility of setting up an electric three-wheeler plant will be looked into post due diligence is conducted,” said the industrialist.
On Tuesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath hosted a lavish dinner for the Investors’ Summit’s esteemed guests at his official residence. Mahindra, who was part of the group, later tweeted, “I need to now sleep early just to digest the amazing cuisine at this dinner. Absolutely delicious, mainly because it tasted just like Ghar Ka Khana... Which was special because Lucknow was my late mother's hometown.”
Also Watch
Speaking on the occasion, Anand Mahindra said, “Although I was born and brought up in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh was my late mother’s home state. She was born in Allahabad and did her schooling from Lucknow. I am really proud that my mother, despite being from a modest income family, worked hard and became a history teacher at the famous Isabella Thoburn College in Lucknow. She used to tell me stories of the time she spent in Uttar Pradesh, and today I am feeling like the traveller who has returned home.”
“UP is, no doubt, the largest state in the country with an abundance of manpower, skills. The central government is encouraging states to compete with each other. I would like to say that UP should not compete with states, but with other countries. When UP will not be compared to other states, the objectives will also change. As far as investments in the state are concerned, Mahindra Holidays will be investing Rs 200 crores in the state and the possibility of setting up an electric three-wheeler plant will be looked into post due diligence is conducted,” said the industrialist.
On Tuesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath hosted a lavish dinner for the Investors’ Summit’s esteemed guests at his official residence. Mahindra, who was part of the group, later tweeted, “I need to now sleep early just to digest the amazing cuisine at this dinner. Absolutely delicious, mainly because it tasted just like Ghar Ka Khana... Which was special because Lucknow was my late mother's hometown.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|HDFC
|1,800.05
|+25.55
|+1.44
|Reliance
|889.80
|-5.70
|-0.64
|TCS
|2,864.85
|+33.85
|+1.20
|IDBI Bank
|73.70
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Infosys
|1,162.10
|+14.95
|+1.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,045.60
|-5.75
|-0.55
|IDBI Bank
|73.65
|+0.50
|+0.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|341.90
|+16.55
|+5.09
|Tech Mahindra
|633.40
|+23.50
|+3.85
|Eicher Motors
|28,360.45
|+957.40
|+3.49
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|Sun Pharma
|508.75
|+11.10
|+2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Sun Pharma
|508.85
|+10.95
|+2.20
|Wipro
|292.50
|+4.45
|+1.54
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,157.40
|+39.20
|+1.85
|Adani Ports
|369.20
|+5.35
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|287.10
|-20.10
|-6.54
|IOC
|173.85
|-4.05
|-2.28
|ONGC
|174.10
|-2.75
|-1.55
|BPCL
|424.90
|-5.85
|-1.36
|Cipla
|552.90
|-6.85
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|174.60
|-2.00
|-1.13
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Yes Bank
|302.05
|-2.80
|-0.92
|Reliance
|889.55
|-5.75
|-0.64
|NTPC
|166.30
|-0.75
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street