Ferrero Posts Sweeter Full-year Sales Despite Virus

Ferrero Posts Sweeter Full-year Sales Despite Virus

Turnover at Nutellamaker Ferrero rose 7.8% in its financial year to endAugust, offsetting some of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic thanks to higher sales in the U.S., Italy, Germany and France and the launch of some new products.

Turnover at Nutella-maker Ferrero rose 7.8% in its financial year to end-August, offsetting some of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic thanks to higher sales in the U.S., Italy, Germany and France and the launch of some new products.

The Luxembourg-based confectionery giant said in a statement on Thursday that full-year turnover came in at 12.3 billion euros ($14.94 billion), while investments totalled 619 million euros.

The family-owned group, founded in the Italian town of Alba in 1946, has reached world-wide notoriety thanks to the hazelnut spread Nutella as well as Kinder-branded chocolate bars, with its products present in more than 170 countries.

($1 = 0.8235 euros)

