Few Employees Globally Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Undertaken Contact Tracing: Infosys

A statement said the company is in touch with the affected employees and their families to provide active and continuous support to help them through the rest and recovery.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
Infosys on Monday said its few employees globally have tested positive for COVID-19, and the company has undertaken contact-tracing measures to identify colleagues, if any, who interacted with them, in order to ensure they are appropriately quarantined.


The company -- which announced its Q4 and full year FY20 earnings on Monday but suspended the standard pratice of giving revenue outlook citing business uncertainty -- said it has anticipated a continued slowdown in the near-term influenced by a broad-based global economic recession.

"A few Infosys employees across the world have tested positive for COVID-19. The company is in touch with them and their families to provide active and continuous support to help them through the rest and recovery.

"Infosys has also undertaken contact tracing measures to identify colleagues, if any, who have interacted with them and ensuring that they are appropriately quarantined," Infosys said in a statement.

The company said with lockdowns effective in several parts of the world, 93 per cent of the Infosys global workforce is now working from home.

Infosys is approaching plans in the weeks ahead "with cautious optimism", while carefully monitoring advisories and adapting tactics to policies and injunctions in the cities, states and countries that it operates in.

"Infosys has completed scenario-planning for when its employees, in incremental batches, will return to work out of its global offices, and client offices, while adhering to the social distancing prescriptions for workplaces and strictly as per local regulatory advisories. Employee safety will not be compromised even as the company relies on project requirements to drive the on-premise and remote staffing mix," it said.

Infosys said it will honour the job offers it has extended to the markets, in order to enhance the skill-sets it can bring to recovery-focused client environments.

