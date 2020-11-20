Fiat Chrysler, PSA Merger To Include Investor Loyalty Scheme

MILAN: Fiat Chrysler’s merger with Peugeot maker PSA will include a loyalty scheme for long-term investors in the new group and help prevent future takeover attempts, the prospectus for the planned tie-up shows.

In December, Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and France’s PSA agreed to combine in a $38 billion all-share deal, uniting brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati with the likes of Peugeot, Opel, Citroen and DS.

Shareholders who hold shares of Stellantis – as the merged group will be known – for an uninterrupted period of at least three years may receive a special voting share in addition to each common share, the companies said in the prospectus.

Such a move could concentrate Stellantis’ voting power in a small number of shareholders, making management changes and takeover attempts more difficult, they added.

Stellantis will have a Dutch-domiciled parent company and its shares will be listed in Paris, Milan and New York.

Loyalty schemes are common for companies in the Netherlands and have already been used by Exor , the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family and FCA’s controlling shareholder, not least during the spin-off of Ferrari , boosting Exor’s grip on the luxury sports car maker.

The companies added in the prospectus that each may terminate the tie-up agreement if the merger is not completed by June 30, 2021 due to a failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals.

PSA and FCA have filed the merger plan with antitrust authorities in 21 countries and the European Union. To date, they have obtained a green light from 15 countries and a preliminary okay from Brazil that becomes final next week.

The EU is also expected to authorise the merger, sources have said. [nL1N2HH0I0]

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor