FICCI asks Centre to Reduce Quarantine Period from 5 days

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has issued formal recommendations to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for tackling the ongoing third wave of Covid-19. The recommendations mentioned in a letter are concocted by the FICCI Covid-19 task force based on scientific data collected by experts over time.

“The recent surge in cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant is a cause of concern, although we are confident that India will once again be able to win the fight against Covid-19 by taking decisions based on scientific rationale and accurate data,” said Sanjiv Mehta, president, FICCI, in a press release.

As per the recommendations by the FICCI task force, the quarantine period for Covid-19 patients should be reduced to 5 days from the current 14 days. The report mentioned that the period is being inculcated in the approach of the United Kingdom and the United States in dealing with the malevolent virus.

In addition, the report has focused on the increased transmissibility of the new Omicron variant and has recommended that the genome sequencing for every positive case and tracing the contacts of such cases is not a judicial use of resources and shouldn’t be continued on existing rates. FICCI has also suggested that mobility restrictions must be localised so that a balance between lives and livelihood can be achieved.

The recommendations also include the availability of booster shots for the general public soon, including the advent of the vaccination drive for children above the age of 12 years. It is essential for children to get vaccinated soon since, according to FICCI, closed educational institutions for a prolonged period is not desirable. Therefore, it is “imperative to protect school-going children” and get them inoculated with the vaccine.

Lastly, FICCI, in its recommendation letter, talked about creating and maintaining a surge capacity by using means of teleconsultation for mild and asymptomatic cases.

