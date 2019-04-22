English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FIEO Inks Pact With Welingkar Institute of Management to Support Startups in Exports
Under the memorandum of understanding signed with the institute, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has launched a postgraduate programme in foreign trade management (PGP-FTM) at Mumbai.
Representative Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Exporters' body FIEO on Monday said it has inked an agreement with Mumbai-based Prin. L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research to support startups engaged in the export sector.
Under the memorandum of understanding signed with the institute, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has launched a postgraduate programme in foreign trade management (PGP-FTM) at Mumbai.
The move is aimed at attracting "new entrepreneurs in exports and bridge the gap of availability of qualified skilled manpower in Exim trade," FIEO said in a statement.
"The MoU, an industry-academia partnership, aims to jointly develop and deliver the postgraduate programme in foreign trade management which shall endeavor to develop the human capital for meeting the growing demand in international trade ecosystem," it said.
The programme will broadly encompass general management principles, export-import procedures, and international marketing concepts.
The duration of the programme will be 11 months and will be offered in two batches. Qualified graduates from recognised university can apply for direct admission to the course and the first batch which will commence from August, it added.
Under the memorandum of understanding signed with the institute, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has launched a postgraduate programme in foreign trade management (PGP-FTM) at Mumbai.
The move is aimed at attracting "new entrepreneurs in exports and bridge the gap of availability of qualified skilled manpower in Exim trade," FIEO said in a statement.
"The MoU, an industry-academia partnership, aims to jointly develop and deliver the postgraduate programme in foreign trade management which shall endeavor to develop the human capital for meeting the growing demand in international trade ecosystem," it said.
The programme will broadly encompass general management principles, export-import procedures, and international marketing concepts.
The duration of the programme will be 11 months and will be offered in two batches. Qualified graduates from recognised university can apply for direct admission to the course and the first batch which will commence from August, it added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,345.35
|-2.93
|HDFC Bank
|2,268.70
|-1.09
|Jet Airways
|154.70
|-6.16
|Yes Bank
|238.35
|-6.82
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.95
|-8.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Marico
|364.25
|-0.08
|SpiceJet
|125.15
|-8.15
|Jet Airways
|154.60
|-5.67
|Yes Bank
|238.40
|-6.62
|Larsen
|1,358.85
|-0.14
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|288.25
|1.21
|Bharti Airtel
|349.40
|0.71
|Tech Mahindra
|805.35
|0.62
|Infosys
|721.05
|0.56
|TCS
|2,161.45
|0.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|349.85
|0.89
|TCS
|2,164.35
|0.88
|Infosys
|720.60
|0.59
|NTPC
|135.75
|0.26
|Power Grid Corp
|194.60
|0.21
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.95
|-8.32
|Yes Bank
|238.35
|-6.82
|BPCL
|340.10
|-6.28
|IndusInd Bank
|1,691.00
|-4.15
|IOC
|149.75
|-4.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|238.40
|-6.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,691.45
|-4.11
|Reliance
|1,344.80
|-2.76
|ICICI Bank
|394.60
|-2.54
|HDFC
|1,955.05
|-2.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Comedian Played Ukraine's President. Now He Won the Presidential Election, For Real.
- If Clubs Have Weeds in Garden, You Have to Get Rid of Them: Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Players
- Realme 3 Pro With 6.1-Inch HD+ Dewdrop Display Launched at Rs 13,999 Along With Realme C2 at Rs. 5,999
- IPL 2019 | 'Last Thing I Expected to Happen' - Kohli on Dhoni Missing the Final Ball
- TikTok Ban: Supreme Court of India Directs Madras High Court to Decide on Interim Relief by April 24
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results