FIEO Inks Pact With Welingkar Institute of Management to Support Startups in Exports

Under the memorandum of understanding signed with the institute, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has launched a postgraduate programme in foreign trade management (PGP-FTM) at Mumbai.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
FIEO Inks Pact With Welingkar Institute of Management to Support Startups in Exports
Representative Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Exporters' body FIEO on Monday said it has inked an agreement with Mumbai-based Prin. L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research to support startups engaged in the export sector.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed with the institute, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has launched a postgraduate programme in foreign trade management (PGP-FTM) at Mumbai.

The move is aimed at attracting "new entrepreneurs in exports and bridge the gap of availability of qualified skilled manpower in Exim trade," FIEO said in a statement.

"The MoU, an industry-academia partnership, aims to jointly develop and deliver the postgraduate programme in foreign trade management which shall endeavor to develop the human capital for meeting the growing demand in international trade ecosystem," it said.

The programme will broadly encompass general management principles, export-import procedures, and international marketing concepts.

The duration of the programme will be 11 months and will be offered in two batches. Qualified graduates from recognised university can apply for direct admission to the course and the first batch which will commence from August, it added.
