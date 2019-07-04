Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Fifteenth Finance Commission Seeks for Regular Dialogues with GST Council

Finance Commission chairman NK Singh Thursday said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reacted "positively" to the request, adding the same plea was also made to her predecessor Arun Jaitley.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 9:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fifteenth Finance Commission Seeks for Regular Dialogues with GST Council
File photo of NK Singh, Chairperson, 15th Finance Commission. (Credit: Twitter@NKSingh_MP)
Loading...

Bhopal: Given the impact of its tax reviews on the states' revenue receipts, the 15th Finance Commission has sought regular dialogues with the GST Council, the national body deciding on the indirect taxes.

Finance Commission chairman NK Singh Thursday said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reacted "positively" to the request, adding the same plea was also made to her predecessor Arun Jaitley.

"We hope that the commission will soon interact with the GST Council and establish a dialogue mechanism besides taking steps on the outcome of GST, which affects the

commission, the Centre and more so the states," he told reporters here.

Singh said though the GST Council, which is an autonomous constitutional body, does not have any direct link to the finance commission, the panel will have to include the outcome of GST Council's decisions in its data for the revenue calculations and projections.

Replying to a question about demand by several states to increase the allocation to 50 percent from current 42 per cent, Singh said, "no state has so far abstained from

asking for an increase from 42 percent to 50 percent, and the Centre at no stage will be happy with such a high level. We have to make a judicious balance."

On the demand of the MP Congress leaders to compensate the farm-loan waiver introduced by the state government, he said the Centre has left to individual state's fiscal health.

Earlier in the day, the commission held meeting with chief minister Kamal Nath and state officials.

Nath has appealed the commission to think about inter-state equality going beyond the Centre-state relationship.

A public relations officer said, "Nath told the commission that the method of tax revenue sharing needs to be re-looked. If it does not happen then the disparities between the states will rise," and called for sharing the cesses and surcharges collected by the Centre with the states. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,908.06 +68.81 ( +0.17%)

NIFTY 50

11,946.75 +30.00 ( +0.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 703.85 1.87
Yes Bank 96.25 -3.51
Indiamart Inter 1,301.95 33.81
UPL 698.35 7.14
IndusInd Bank 1,493.10 1.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vodafone Idea 12.33 3.44
Indiabulls Hsg 703.95 1.88
Indiamart Inter 1,302.55 33.87
Yes Bank 96.25 -3.56
SKF India 2,008.95 0.70
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 698.35 7.14
Bharti Airtel 362.75 2.70
Indiabulls Hsg 703.85 1.87
UltraTechCement 4,645.35 1.85
Tata Motors 165.20 1.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 362.60 2.60
Tata Motors 165.20 1.76
IndusInd Bank 1,493.75 1.61
Kotak Mahindra 1,497.80 1.55
Hero Motocorp 2,605.85 0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.25 -3.51
Tata Steel 495.30 -2.94
Titan Company 1,290.35 -2.87
Zee Entertain 356.45 -1.23
HCL Tech 1,040.75 -0.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.25 -3.56
HCL Tech 1,040.45 -1.15
Vedanta 171.10 -0.90
Sun Pharma 392.10 -0.90
Tata Steel 495.35 -0.43
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram