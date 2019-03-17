LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

FII Inflows, Federal Rate Decision to Guide Stock Movement This Week: Experts

In addition to gains from rupee and oil fluctuations, experts have said that India is likely to benefit from strong liquidity and reversal in FII flows, and the FED interest rate.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FII Inflows, Federal Rate Decision to Guide Stock Movement This Week: Experts
Representative Image
Loading...
New Delhi: In the absence of any immediate key domestic triggers, the equity market is expected to be guided by Fed interest rate decision, foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices in this holiday-shortened week, according to analysts.

Stock markets will remain closed on Thursday for Holi.

"Minor profit-booking is expected given sharp run-up in domestic markets and global factors. However, the downside will be capped as emerging markets like India is likely to benefit from strong liquidity and reversal in FII flows. For the week ahead, FED interest rate decision is the key event," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Besides, movement of foreign funds, rupee and oil would continue to play their part in market trend, the analysts added.

During the past week, the Sensex surged 1,352.89 points or 3.68 per cent to close at 38,024.32 on Friday.

"On the international front, one can keep an eye on Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Overhang on Brexit issue and OPEC's supply cut are likely to hit the domestic market in a specific segment," said Debabrata Bhattacharjee, Head of Research, CapitalAim.

"During the past fortnight, Indian markets have enjoyed one of the best stretches in the recent memory. FII inflows have crossed Rs 30,000 crore in Feb-March'19 till date resulting in a flood of inflows after 2018 drought.

"Most heartening aspect of the current rally is it is quite broad-based across the sectors. As border tensions appearing to have cooled-off, and global central bankers turned pro-liquidity, Indian markets are in risk-on mood," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Senior VP and Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking Limited
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,024.32 +269.43 ( +0.71%)

NIFTY 50

11,426.85 +83.60 ( +0.74%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,321.65 -1.48
Kotak Mahindra 1,325.15 4.43
RBL Bank 648.15 1.77
ICICI Bank 395.30 1.91
HDFC 1,974.65 0.90
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 921.60 2.03
Reliance 1,322.60 -1.39
SRF 2,412.15 2.35
Yes Bank 245.05 -1.92
SBI 297.70 2.25
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,325.15 4.43
IOC 157.35 4.14
HPCL 276.95 3.67
ONGC 156.00 3.28
Power Grid Corp 193.25 3.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,325.30 4.31
ONGC 155.65 2.84
Power Grid Corp 192.35 2.61
TCS 2,040.20 2.59
NTPC 157.65 2.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,698.40 -2.24
Yes Bank 245.05 -1.92
ITC 290.80 -1.59
Reliance 1,321.65 -1.48
Bharti Airtel 337.70 -1.37
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,698.65 -2.23
Yes Bank 245.05 -1.92
Bharti Airtel 337.00 -1.71
ITC 290.95 -1.52
Reliance 1,322.60 -1.39
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram