Finance Minister Announces Revised Priority Sector Lending Scheme for Exporters
Nirmala Sitharaman said the initiative is expected to cost Rs 1,700 crore annually and will enable reduction in overall cost of export credit including interest rates, especially to MSMEs.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced revised priority sector lending (PSL) norms for exporters which will release an additional funding of Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore to them.
PSL norms for export credit have been examined and enabling guidelines are under consideration of the Reserve Bank of India, she said.
"This will release an additional Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore as export credit under priority sector," Sitharaman told reporters here.
She also said export finance will be actively monitored by an inter-ministerial working group in the Department of Commerce. Also, Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) will expand the scope of export credit insurance scheme.
The minister said the initiative is expected to cost Rs 1,700 crore annually and will enable reduction in overall cost of export credit including interest rates, especially to MSMEs.
She also announced that Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Utilisation Mission would be set to help exporters optimally utilise the concessional tariffs under trade pacts which India has signed with several countries.
Besides, annual mega shopping festivals will be organised in the country at four places focusing on sectors like handicraft, yoga, tourism, textiles and leather.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.55
|0.88
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,450.30
|0.91
|Tata Motors
|129.55
|1.25
|HDFC Bank
|2,257.45
|-0.59
|Axis Bank
|674.25
|1.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IEX
|118.10
|-9.71
|Yes Bank
|68.60
|0.96
|Reliance
|1,225.55
|1.26
|Tata Motors
|129.55
|1.25
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,449.80
|0.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|408.55
|6.34
|IOC
|130.10
|4.58
|Titan Company
|1,123.40
|3.43
|GAIL
|129.25
|2.78
|ICICI Bank
|413.40
|2.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|149.20
|2.72
|ICICI Bank
|413.25
|2.61
|ONGC
|128.80
|2.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,483.55
|1.79
|Axis Bank
|674.35
|1.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|343.05
|-1.29
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,731.55
|-1.28
|Sun Pharma
|422.85
|-1.16
|HDFC Bank
|2,257.45
|-0.59
|ITC
|239.90
|-0.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|342.75
|-1.35
|Sun Pharma
|423.25
|-1.04
|HDFC Bank
|2,256.25
|-0.62
|ITC
|239.95
|-0.35
|HUL
|1,804.80
|-0.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Performances Make for Compelling Courtroom Drama
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Flops in China But Bollywood Can Avoid the Mistake
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws