Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says No Rethink on Overseas Sovereign Bonds: Report
While presenting the Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman had said that India would look to issue overseas foreign currency sovereign bonds in addition to raising funds from the domestic market.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ruled out reconsidering a plan to issue foreign currency overseas sovereign bonds, she was quoted as saying in an interview published on Sunday, despite warnings of long-term risk for the economy.
On Thursday, Reuters reported that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wanted the finance ministry to reassess the idea of issuing foreign currency overseas sovereign bonds and seek wider consultation. "I am not doing any review. I have not been asked by anybody to do a review," Sitharaman told the Economic Times.
This month, Sitharaman, presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 that began on April 1, said India would look to issue overseas foreign currency sovereign bonds in addition to raising funds from the domestic market.
The proposal has been criticised by former heads of the Reserve Bank of India, economists and allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, who argue it could create long-term economic risks by exposing the government's liabilities to currency fluctuations.
“The government would start raising a part of its gross borrowing programme in external markets in external currencies. This will also have a beneficial impact on the demand situation for government securities in domestic market,” Sitharaman told the Economic Times.
The government plans to borrow nearly $10 billion from the foreign overseas market, out of total planned borrowing of about $103 billion in 2019/20. Sitharaman told the newspaper that details such as timing of the issue and the exact size had not been worked out.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,264.60
|7.16
|Yes Bank
|96.05
|9.58
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,805.65
|0.85
|Tata Motors
|147.15
|1.98
|Reliance
|1,213.80
|-1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vodafone Idea
|9.25
|-4.84
|Yes Bank
|96.10
|9.64
|Bajaj Finance
|3,265.85
|7.20
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,805.55
|0.78
|Reliance
|1,214.10
|-1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|96.05
|9.58
|Bajaj Finance
|3,264.60
|7.16
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,233.00
|6.65
|Eicher Motors
|17,186.55
|4.56
|Hero Motocorp
|2,467.30
|3.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|96.10
|9.64
|Bajaj Finance
|3,265.85
|7.20
|Hero Motocorp
|2,468.05
|3.43
|M&M
|564.80
|3.08
|Bajaj Auto
|2,619.40
|2.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|164.10
|-4.29
|IOC
|141.80
|-3.31
|Reliance
|1,213.80
|-1.44
|Tech Mahindra
|643.50
|-1.38
|ONGC
|141.90
|-1.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|164.05
|-4.26
|Reliance
|1,214.10
|-1.48
|ONGC
|141.85
|-1.39
|HDFC
|2,168.50
|-1.24
|Bharti Airtel
|334.80
|-1.22
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akhtar, Akram Slam Amir for Test Retirement at 27
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- Sara Ali Khan Debuts on the Ramp at India Couture Week 2019, Kartik Aaryan Cheers Her On
- Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable
- India's First Used MG Hector SUV Was Listed For Sale on OLX For Rs 3 Lakh More Than Actual Price