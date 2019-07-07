Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Address RBI Board’s Post-Budget Meet on Monday
The Finance Minister would apprise the board of various announcements made in the Budget to spur growth with the objective of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur outside the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address the post-budget meeting of the RBI's central board on Monday and highlight the key points of the Budget, including the fiscal consolidation roadmap.
The government has lowered the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent of the GDP as it is expecting net additional revenue of Rs 6,000 crore over the interim Budget estimates.
The government in the interim Budget in February had projected a fiscal deficit of 3.4 per cent of the GDP for the current fiscal.
The Centre also came out with a roadmap to reduce the fiscal deficit -- the gap between total expenditure and revenue -- to 3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2020-21, and eliminate the primary deficit.
Primary deficit refers to the deficit left after subtracting interest payments from the fiscal deficit.
The Finance Minister would also apprise the board of various other announcements made in the Budget to spur growth by touching almost all sectors of the economy with the objective of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25, said an official.
The Budget announced further opening up of aviation, insurance and media sectors to foreign investment while throwing a lifeline to the struggling shadow banks (NBFCs) to boost investment and lending in the economy.
It has also proposed measures to improve NBFCs access to funding by providing a limited backstop for the purchase of their assets. The government will provide a partial guarantee to state banks for the acquisition of up to Rs 1 lakh crore of highly-rated assets from non-bank finance companies.
The Reserve Bank of India has been made regulator of housing finance firms as well, replacing the National Housing Bank.
With regard to surplus transfer from the RBI, the Budget envisages Rs 90,000 crore as dividend from the central bank in the current fiscal.
This will be 32 per cent higher from the previous fiscal, when the central bank paid Rs 68,000 crore to the government, including Rs 28,000 crore as interim dividend.
This was the highest receipt from the Reserve Bank in a single financial year, exceeding the Rs 65,896 crore received in 2015-16 and Rs 40,659 crore in 2017-18.
The Reserve Bank follows July-June financial year and usually distributes the dividend in August after annual accounts are finalised.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.15
|-8.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.35
|3.34
|SBI
|370.65
|0.88
|ITC
|279.45
|0.65
|TCS
|2,163.10
|-3.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,161.65
|-3.61
|Yes Bank
|88.20
|-8.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.00
|3.27
|Westlife Dev
|295.60
|-3.46
|Natco Pharma
|532.65
|0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.35
|3.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,532.55
|2.64
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.20
|1.30
|SBI
|370.65
|0.88
|ITC
|279.45
|0.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,531.95
|2.56
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.60
|1.32
|SBI
|370.60
|0.90
|ITC
|279.45
|0.63
|Bharti Airtel
|364.85
|0.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.15
|-8.42
|NTPC
|136.50
|-4.84
|UPL
|665.80
|-4.66
|M&M
|642.05
|-4.48
|Vedanta
|163.65
|-4.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.20
|-8.36
|NTPC
|136.45
|-4.81
|Vedanta
|163.55
|-4.41
|M&M
|642.30
|-4.41
|Sun Pharma
|375.10
|-4.34
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actress Esha Gupta Accuses Man of Inappropriate Behaviour, Says 'I Felt Getting Raped'
- This Bajaj Pulsar 180 Modified to Look Like Ducati Scrambler Looks Legit
- Deepika Padukone Posts Most Romantic Birthday Message for Her 'Lover' Ranveer Singh
- India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Second Fastest Indian to 100 ODI Wickets
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s