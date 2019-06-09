Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Hold First Pre-budget Meet with Farm Groups on Tuesday

Nirmala Sitharaman, who took over as India's first full-time woman finance minister last month, will be presenting the Modi 2.0 government's first full budget on July 5.

PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Hold First Pre-budget Meet with Farm Groups on Tuesday
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold her first pre-budget consultation meeting with farm bodies and agricultural experts on Tuesday amid delayed monsoon and drought in some states like Maharasthra.

This would be the first interaction of Sitharaman, who took over as India's first full-time woman finance minister last month, after the BJP-led NDA government won the second term. Sitharaman will be presenting the Modi 2.0 government's first full budget on July 5.

According to sources, the Finance Minister in the meeting would seek the views of different agriculture organisations and farm economists on ways to boost the farm sector growth and double farmers' income.

The special focus will be on giving a boost to allied farm activities such as fishery, poultry and animal husbandry.

It may be noted that the government has created a separate fishery department and appointed a cabinet rank minister to promote the allied farm sector.

Most of the farm bodies have already submitted their memoranda of demands to the finance ministry for consideration.

Later in the day, Sitharaman will elicit views of industry bodies on various issues, including steps to boost FDI inflows and industrial productivity, as part of the pre-Budget consultation exercise.

In line with the custom, the NDA government had presented an interim Budget for 2019-20 in February ahead of the general elections.

Now, the government will be presenting a regular Budget for the fiscal.

The finance ministry has already indicated that it would be not be making major changes in the allocations earmarked for different ministries and departments in the interim Budget.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,615.90 +86.18 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,870.65 +26.90 ( +0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 731.10 -0.64
SBI 342.05 1.53
IndusInd Bank 1,552.20 1.94
Yes Bank 139.90 -2.44
Just Dial 739.80 2.29
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Real 128.20 -2.58
AAVAS Financier 1,376.75 1.44
Indiabulls Hsg 732.85 -0.45
Yes Bank 139.95 -2.37
Dewan Housing 83.50 -11.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 279.65 2.25
IndusInd Bank 1,552.20 1.94
Tech Mahindra 750.75 1.73
Bajaj Finance 3,509.45 1.64
M&M 644.05 1.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,550.90 1.90
Bajaj Finance 3,511.40 1.69
M&M 644.00 1.49
SBI 341.65 1.36
ICICI Bank 416.85 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,580.70 -2.88
Yes Bank 139.90 -2.44
Power Grid Corp 191.75 -1.89
Cipla 549.50 -1.84
JSW Steel 262.40 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 139.95 -2.37
Power Grid Corp 191.20 -2.22
Coal India 265.00 -1.23
Sun Pharma 399.55 -1.13
Bajaj Auto 2,964.05 -0.89
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram