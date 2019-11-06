Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Review State of Economy at FSDC Meeting Tomorrow

According to sources, the meeting will take stock of various measures taken by the government to boost the sagging growth which hit a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Review State of Economy at FSDC Meeting Tomorrow
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review the state of economy at a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on Thursday to be attended by sectoral regulators, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The FSDC is the apex body of sectoral regulators, headed by the finance minister.

According to sources, the meeting will take stock of various measures taken by the government to boost the sagging growth which hit a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The meeting will review the current global and domestic economic situation and financial stability issues, including those concerning banking and NBFCs, sources added.

Besides RBI Governor, Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman Ajay Tyagi, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India(IRDAI) chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) chairman M S Sahoo and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Ravi Mittal will attend the meeting.

This would be the second meeting of the FSDC after the Modi 2.0 government assumed office.

The government has announced several short and long-term measures to boost the economy in three phases between August 23 and September 14.

Out of the total 44 measures announced, 16 have been fulfilled while the rest of the announcements are under consideration by relevant ministries.

Further, it said action on one out of three announcements made for the housing sector has been completed and the other two are being taken up.

According to experts the slowdown is primarily due to moderation in demand and steps are being taken to infuse liquidity in the financial system to aid loan growth.

Sources said the FSDC meeting will also be attended by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and other top officials of the finance ministry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,966.05 +48.85 ( +0.41%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,156.10 -9.95
Yes Bank 68.70 0.59
Infosys 712.30 2.33
ICICI Bank 480.70 2.64
Indiabulls Hsg 219.40 -2.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.75 0.59
Bajaj Finance 4,185.90 -1.04
Titan Company 1,156.00 -9.96
Indiabulls Hsg 219.25 -2.79
Siemens 1,686.50 0.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 480.85 2.78
ICICI Bank 480.70 2.64
Infosys 712.30 2.33
HDFC 2,220.60 1.80
IndusInd Bank 1,343.00 1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 480.60 2.64
Infosys 712.30 2.37
HDFC 2,220.30 1.78
IndusInd Bank 1,342.25 1.74
HDFC Bank 1,257.00 1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,156.10 -9.95
Bharti Airtel 371.45 -3.26
ONGC 144.65 -1.16
Maruti Suzuki 7,311.15 -1.05
IOC 135.60 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 371.55 -3.31
Reliance 1,432.10 -1.07
Bajaj Finance 4,185.90 -1.04
ONGC 144.80 -1.03
Maruti Suzuki 7,311.55 -1.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram