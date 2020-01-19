Finance Minister to Launch Social Media Campaign on Budgetary Terms
The ministry has also launched another campaign on Budget promises and delivery with tag 'Hamara Bharosa'.
File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Delhi: In its effort to demystify the budget for common man, the Finance Ministry will start a social media campaign from January 22.
Through the '#ArthShastri' campaign, the ministry would explain several economic terms through interesting animated videos to help common man and students understand budget exercise in a simple way, an official said.
The ministry also undertook this exercise before the Budget last year as well, the official added.
"Curious student Arth unpacks his box of questions in Prof. Shastri's class. Let's see how Dr. Shastri tackles his difficult questions with her sharp insight. Tune into this space to join the classes starting 22nd January @ 11am. #ArthShastri," pinned tweet of the ministry said.
This campaign on promises and delivery, which has also been launched in 12 major regional languages, started with the health sector, unmanned level crossing and Housing for All.
Under the series, the Finance Ministry on Sunday issue details on National Infrastructure Pipeline on its twitter handle.
Both campaigns will continue till January 29, the official said. The Budget for 2020-21 are expected to be presented on February 1.
