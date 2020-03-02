Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Finance Ministers, Central Bank Chiefs of G7 Nations to Hold Talks as Coronavirus Threatens Global Economy

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Powell 'will lead a call with their G7 counterparts tomorrow morning,' Treasury confirmed in a statement.

AFP

Updated:March 2, 2020, 11:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Finance Ministers, Central Bank Chiefs of G7 Nations to Hold Talks as Coronavirus Threatens Global Economy
United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (Reuters)

Washington: Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from G7 countries, including US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will hold talks on Tuesday as the coronavirus threatens the global economy, the US Treasury said Monday.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Powell 'will lead a call with their G7 counterparts tomorrow morning,' Treasury confirmed in a statement.

The announcement cheered Wall Street, and the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3.0 percent around 1710 GMT before receding slightly to 26,120.68, continuing the morning rally after it dropped 12.4 percent last week, its worst since 2008.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 284.35 1.66
SBI 287.45 -5.10
Axis Bank 682.60 -2.03
IRCTC 1,713.20 -1.80
Tata Motors 125.20 -2.95
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 546.70 2.36
Nestle 16,130.70 2.28
ICICI Bank 505.60 1.93
Infosys 744.35 1.78
Power Grid Corp 183.35 1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 287.45 -5.10
Tata Steel 364.20 -4.55
Hero Motocorp 1,974.00 -3.62
Bajaj Auto 2,797.70 -3.21
ONGC 89.10 -3.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram