Finance Ministers, Central Bank Chiefs of G7 Nations to Hold Talks as Coronavirus Threatens Global Economy

Washington: Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from G7 countries, including US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will hold talks on Tuesday as the coronavirus threatens the global economy, the US Treasury said Monday.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Powell 'will lead a call with their G7 counterparts tomorrow morning,' Treasury confirmed in a statement.

The announcement cheered Wall Street, and the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3.0 percent around 1710 GMT before receding slightly to 26,120.68, continuing the morning rally after it dropped 12.4 percent last week, its worst since 2008.

